UniQure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) _ UniQure NV (QURE) on Monday reported a loss of $39.1 million in its second quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 96 cents per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $497,000 in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.7 million.

