Ames, IA

ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear

Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Hasn’t Reached His Peak Yet

Everyone knows that the role of starting signal-caller belongs to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. However, Jarrett Stidham is quietly developing into a decent Raiders QB under the tutelage of head coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders moved on from Marcus Mariota this offseason, leaving the role of QB2 vacant...
Yardbarker

TJ Slaton Primed for Year Two Leap

The Packers have no shortage of talent on defense. Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander and De’vondre Campbell headline a defense looking to build upon the progress made last season. However, one name throughout training camp has popped up as a player who has made huge progress this offseason. Second year DT TJ Slaton has impressed in training camp and is primed for a year two leap.
ClutchPoints

‘Everyone else is making it awkward’: Mike McDaniel drops truth bomb on facing Tom Brady after tampering punishment

The Miami Dolphins reportedly tampered with games while Brian Flores was the coach. They offered him money to lose games so they could receive a higher draft pick. They also reportedly tampered with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The Dolphins were apparently talking to both Brady and Payton about joining the team during the season. As a result, the Dolphins were forced to forfeit a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in 2024, per PFF’s Ari Meirov. Additionally, owner Stephen Ross was suspended through October 17, 2022.
