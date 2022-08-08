Read full article on original website
Related
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Raiders: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
With an offseason that can only be described as magical, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to extend their franchise quarterback, give Pro Bowlers Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby second-contracts, and acquire the best receiver in football – Davante Adams. The team was also able to sign first-team All-Pro...
22 recent NFL first-round picks running out of chances heading into 2022 season
As the preseason kicks into high gear, several former NFL first-round picks find themselves fighting for their livelihood.
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear
Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Hasn’t Reached His Peak Yet
Everyone knows that the role of starting signal-caller belongs to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. However, Jarrett Stidham is quietly developing into a decent Raiders QB under the tutelage of head coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders moved on from Marcus Mariota this offseason, leaving the role of QB2 vacant...
10 takeaways from Packers' first 10 training camp practices of 2022
As of Sunday, the Green Bay Packers are now 10 practices into training camp ahead of the 2022 season. Matt LaFleur’s team has almost everything installed on offense, defense and special teams, and now it’s time to start preparing for preseason games – the first arrives Friday night in San Francisco.
Mike McDaniel addresses practicing with Tom Brady after tampering scandal
The Miami Dolphins were hit with massive sanctions last week after an NFL investigation determined that they illegally tried to recruit Tom Brady. As luck would have it, the penalties came just before the Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were set to hold joint practices. Mike McDaniel insists that is not an issue, however.
TJ Slaton Primed for Year Two Leap
The Packers have no shortage of talent on defense. Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander and De’vondre Campbell headline a defense looking to build upon the progress made last season. However, one name throughout training camp has popped up as a player who has made huge progress this offseason. Second year DT TJ Slaton has impressed in training camp and is primed for a year two leap.
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers to host former Notre Dame star for workout
Former Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams was a major reason the Fighting Irish surprised the masses and finished the 2018 regular season 12-0. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Green Bay Packers in the spring of 2019, ultimately playing in seven games with the green and yellow.
‘Everyone else is making it awkward’: Mike McDaniel drops truth bomb on facing Tom Brady after tampering punishment
The Miami Dolphins reportedly tampered with games while Brian Flores was the coach. They offered him money to lose games so they could receive a higher draft pick. They also reportedly tampered with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The Dolphins were apparently talking to both Brady and Payton about joining the team during the season. As a result, the Dolphins were forced to forfeit a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in 2024, per PFF’s Ari Meirov. Additionally, owner Stephen Ross was suspended through October 17, 2022.
Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers shouldn't overreact to 'stinker' in 2021 opener
Jordan Love will start the preseason opener in San Francisco and next week’s game at Lambeau Field, but who plays in the finale remains uncertain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Julio Jones goes airborne for jump-ball from Tom Brady vs. Dolphins
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got to test themselves against an outside opponent Wednesday, as they welcomed the Miami Dolphins to One Buc Place for joint practices in advance of their preseason tilt this weekend. Despite a couple of injury scares with wide receiver Russell Gage and center Robert Hainsey,...
