Party City: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELMSFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) on Monday reported earnings of $162.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elmsford, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The party supplies retailer and wholesaler posted revenue of $527.4 million in the period.

Party City expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion.

