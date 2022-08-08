Read full article on original website
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
FOXBusiness
Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments
As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
Washington Examiner
Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
biztoc.com
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters
As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
biztoc.com
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
AOL Corp
Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds
Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis. A report by non-profit group Rewiring America found that the tax incentives included as part of the $369 billion dedicated to climate initiatives...
North Korea has laundered $1 billion in crypto via Tornado Cash - and the US Treasury just slammed the platform with sanctions
The US Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency platform used by criminals for obscuring origins of funds. As of Monday, all US entities or persons are barred from using Tornado Cash. North Korea cyber-criminals have laundered $1 billion in crypto through this platform, TRM Labs said. The US Treasury Department's...
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
What Benefits Could You Get From the Inflation Reduction Act?
Over the weekend, the United States Senate signed off on the Inflation Reduction Act after much debate about spending and provisions in the legislation. In fact, it was Vice President Kamala Harris...
Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act is ‘economic malpractice’: Economist
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," American Legislative Exchange Council economist Jonathan Williams slams Democrats' latest effort to combat inflation, the Inflation Reduction Act, arguing that raising taxes and increasing spending is "economic malpractice." JONATHAN WILLIAMS: And what we need is going in the opposite direction and actually...
How Will the Inflation Reduction Act’s Tax Reform Impact You?
To help pay for the new provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. government will institute new tax structures. See: Inflation Reduction Act's Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar...
FOXBusiness
Over 230 economists warn Manchin's spending bill will perpetuate inflation
A letter sent to House and Senate leadership from 230 economists argues that the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to contribute to skyrocketing inflation and will burden the U.S. economy, contrary to President Biden and Democrats' claims. The economists wrote in the letter first obtained by Fox News Digital that...
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
While Biden is tackling inflation and shaping a green economy for the US, Britain is being left behind
Over the weekend, US Democrats overcame months of political struggle to pass the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate, marking a major victory for the president, Joe Biden, and for “Bidenomics” before the US midterms. The bill makes the single largest climate investment in US history, with $369bn...
Biden blasted for claiming Inflation Reduction Act won’t raise your taxes: ‘Not telling the truth’
Frustrated Twitter users expressed outrage at President Joe Biden’s latest tweet about his economic policy. He insisted that Democrats’ new reconciliation bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, would not raise taxes on anyone in the middle class. His claim prompted a chorus of users accusing him of lying and...
