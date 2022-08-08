Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
momcollective.com
Sending Your First Baby to Kindergarten: 5 Traditions to Start
It’s a funny thing, your kids growing up. People tell you from the start how fast it goes. But when your two-week-old is screaming and won’t sleep through the night, you aren’t really thinking about sending them to school someday. You nervously giggle in response and wonder what it will feel like to finally get four consecutive hours of uninterrupted sleep.
5 ways students can foster positive mental health at university
For many students, heading off to university means moving away from home and to a new place, facing the prospect of making new friends or adjusting to larger class sizes. For some it will also mean readapting to in-person learning. Amid the normal life transitions from teenage years into adulthood, the pandemic introduced new stressors and interruptions, instigating changes to most people’s daily lives and routines. Students may have experienced additional challenges such as reduced social contact with friends and supports. These factors, individually or collectively, can negatively impact learning and lead to worsening mental health. Our research shows that...
Motley Fool
Going Off to College? 3 Benefits of Working During School
Getting a job could benefit you in more ways than one. Some people don't work during college and choose to focus on their studies instead. If you feel you can manage a part-time job, you might really appreciate it in the long run. Back when I started college, I was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.
Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:
KIDS・
Comments / 0