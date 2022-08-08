Read full article on original website
Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
biztoc.com
Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock
Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion in Tesla shares, according to new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday. Why it matters: The selloff comes weeks after the Tesla CEO's bid to withdraw a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter and ensuing lawsuit against the tech giant. Four months ago, Musk said he didn't plan to sell anymore Tesla shares after offloading $8.5 billion of stock following the Twitter deal, Bloomberg notes.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq slides on Micron warning, CPI inflation data on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Chipotle agrees to $20 million settlement in New York City over schedules and sick leave. Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed to pay $20 million to 13,000 workers to settle alleged violations of the right to predictable schedules and paid sick leave under the Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Plunges Below 105.00 on 8.5% CPI in July
The US dollar collapsed against its major currency rivals in the middle of the trading week, driven by odds that the Federal Reserve will pivot following a lower-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) in July. The greenback had been strengthening heading into the inflation report, but investors’ expectations impacted the buck.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Wells Fargo says US inflation could drop to 5% by October, given the plunge in gasoline prices
US inflation could well drop to 5% over the coming months after a sharp fall in energy prices, Wells Fargo said. Gasoline prices in the US have tumbled from above $5 a gallon in June to roughly $4 as of Tuesday. Yet Wells Fargo said inflation is unlikely to keep...
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
Instant View: US CPI unchanged in July, raises hopes of Fed slowing
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices decelerated in July as gasoline prices dropped sharply, raising hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may dial back its aggressive path of interest rate hikes.
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
biztoc.com
Nvidia Stock: Panic or Opportunity? Is It a Buy Now?
The semiconductor stock has been hit hard after the company announced preliminary financial results for Q2. Is this pullback an opportunity?
10-Year Treasury Auction Sees Best Demand Since February As Inflation Eases
The U.S. Treasury sold $35 billion in 10-year notes Wednesday at a high auction yield of 2.755% as foreign buyers snapped-up the new paper following a notably softer July inflation reading. Investors bid $2.53 for every $1 of 10-year notes on offer from the Treasury, auction data indicated, a notably...
biztoc.com
Try to find out Most Active Small-Cap Stocks, what’s your stock list
This screen presents the most active small cap stocks with a price higher than $5 and a turnover rate higher than 20% more that reflect intraday trading volume. The list is updated in real time and the results are sorted by market capitalization. The results are limited to the top 30 stocks that meet the criteria.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As CPI Data Shows Peak Inflation Reversal
Crypto traders are celebrating a highly-anticipated report from the Fed that details a meaningful reversal in inflation for the first time this year. The consumer price index (CPI) shows a year-over-year inflation increase of 8.5% in July, compared to 9.1% in June. While inflation remains red-hot, global markets are popping...
Why Bitcoin Prices Are Higher Following July CPI Inflation Reading
Bitcoin BTC/USD prices gained 3.7% on Wednesday and Ethereum ETH/USD prices gained 8.8% amid a rally in risk assets following the July consumer price index (CPI) inflation reading. Ripping Risk Assets: Some Bitcoin bulls have argued that the cryptocurrency is an inflation hedge or a digital version of gold. However,...
biztoc.com
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
