ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion in Tesla shares, according to new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday. Why it matters: The selloff comes weeks after the Tesla CEO's bid to withdraw a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter and ensuing lawsuit against the tech giant. Four months ago, Musk said he didn't plan to sell anymore Tesla shares after offloading $8.5 billion of stock following the Twitter deal, Bloomberg notes.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq slides on Micron warning, CPI inflation data on tap

Coverage for this event has ended. Chipotle agrees to $20 million settlement in New York City over schedules and sick leave. Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed to pay $20 million to 13,000 workers to settle alleged violations of the right to predictable schedules and paid sick leave under the Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Plunges Below 105.00 on 8.5% CPI in July

The US dollar collapsed against its major currency rivals in the middle of the trading week, driven by odds that the Federal Reserve will pivot following a lower-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) in July. The greenback had been strengthening heading into the inflation report, but investors’ expectations impacted the buck.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Toy Store#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
Reuters

Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Crypto
biztoc.com

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Try to find out Most Active Small-Cap Stocks, what’s your stock list

This screen presents the most active small cap stocks with a price higher than $5 and a turnover rate higher than 20% more that reflect intraday trading volume. The list is updated in real time and the results are sorted by market capitalization. The results are limited to the top 30 stocks that meet the criteria.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As CPI Data Shows Peak Inflation Reversal

Crypto traders are celebrating a highly-anticipated report from the Fed that details a meaningful reversal in inflation for the first time this year. The consumer price index (CPI) shows a year-over-year inflation increase of 8.5% in July, compared to 9.1% in June. While inflation remains red-hot, global markets are popping...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Prices Are Higher Following July CPI Inflation Reading

Bitcoin BTC/USD prices gained 3.7% on Wednesday and Ethereum ETH/USD prices gained 8.8% amid a rally in risk assets following the July consumer price index (CPI) inflation reading. Ripping Risk Assets: Some Bitcoin bulls have argued that the cryptocurrency is an inflation hedge or a digital version of gold. However,...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy