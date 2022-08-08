Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
National Vision Trims FY22 Forecast Citing Macro-Economic Factors; Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
National Vision Holdings Inc EYE reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.3% year-on-year to $509.56 million, beating the consensus of $500.58 million. Comparable store sales declined 11%. The company opened 22 new stores in the quarter, bringing the total units to 1,314 at quarter-end. Selling, General, and administration expenses...
CNBC
Roblox misses on top and bottom, shares dip 12%
Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported 52.2 million average daily active users, about a million shy of the StreetAccount consensus. Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here's how the company...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Akerna Q2 Revenue Grows 24% YoY, What About Net Loss?
Akerna KERN released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $6.1 million, up 24% year-over-year. Gross profit of $4.2 million, or 69.8% of total revenues, was up 42% year-over-year compared to $3.0 million, or 60.9% of total revenues in the same period of 2021.
Paysafe Shares Slide On Dismal Guidance; Beats On Q2 Revenue Aided By Payment Volume Growth
Paysafe Limited PSFE reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 1% year-on-year to $378.9 million, beating the consensus of $375.5 million. Total Payment Volume of $33.4 billion increased 3% Y/Y. Segments: US Acquiring revenue rose 13.7% Y/Y to $187.2 million, eCash revenue declined 7.9% Y/Y to $95.7 million, Digital Wallets...
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Masimo Clocks 85% Jump In Quarterly Sales, Provides Q3 Guidance Below Expectations
Masimo Corp's MASI Q2 revenue increased 85.3% Y/Y to $565.3 million, beating the consensus of $540.56 million. Healthcare revenue was $357.0 million, +17% on reported basis and 19.0% on constant currency. Non-healthcare revenue was $208.3 million. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were...
NASDAQ
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Franco-Nevada (FNV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Franco-Nevada (FNV) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.25%. A quarter ago,...
Benzinga
Matterport Sees Healthy Q2 Subscription Revenue Growth, Issues Upbeat Guidance
Matterport Inc MTTR reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 3.5% year-over-year to $28.48 million, missing the consensus of $29.6 million. Subscription revenue rose 20% Y/Y to $18.4 million, and Services revenue increased 74% Y/Y. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) exiting the second quarter was $73.6 million. Adjusted EPS was $(0.12), beating...
tipranks.com
Taboola Stock Jumps on Solid Q2 Beat
Taboola.com exceeded both revenue and earnings estimates in the second quarter. However, the company’s revenue guidance for the third quarter and FY22 lags expectations. Can you feel the ground moving beneath your feet? Shares of Taboola (TBLA) skyrocketed nearly 19% today after the advertising service provider delivered second-quarter results that beat Wall Street’s expectations.
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
