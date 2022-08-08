ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Biontech#Stock#U S#Linus Business
CNBC

Roblox misses on top and bottom, shares dip 12%

Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported 52.2 million average daily active users, about a million shy of the StreetAccount consensus. Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here's how the company...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Akerna Q2 Revenue Grows 24% YoY, What About Net Loss?

Akerna KERN released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $6.1 million, up 24% year-over-year. Gross profit of $4.2 million, or 69.8% of total revenues, was up 42% year-over-year compared to $3.0 million, or 60.9% of total revenues in the same period of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Franco-Nevada (FNV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Franco-Nevada (FNV) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.25%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Matterport Sees Healthy Q2 Subscription Revenue Growth, Issues Upbeat Guidance

Matterport Inc MTTR reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 3.5% year-over-year to $28.48 million, missing the consensus of $29.6 million. Subscription revenue rose 20% Y/Y to $18.4 million, and Services revenue increased 74% Y/Y. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) exiting the second quarter was $73.6 million. Adjusted EPS was $(0.12), beating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Taboola Stock Jumps on Solid Q2 Beat

Taboola.com exceeded both revenue and earnings estimates in the second quarter. However, the company’s revenue guidance for the third quarter and FY22 lags expectations. Can you feel the ground moving beneath your feet? Shares of Taboola (TBLA) skyrocketed nearly 19% today after the advertising service provider delivered second-quarter results that beat Wall Street’s expectations.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy