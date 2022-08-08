Read full article on original website
Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights. Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges. Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
Dealer faces 30 years for trafficking through Indiana County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge […]
wdadradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN TO BE SENTENCED IN THREE CASES TODAY
An Indiana woman will go before the Indiana County Court today for sentencing hearings in three separate cases and a plea court hearing in a fourth. 41-year-old April Dawn Foreman of Indiana will have her scheduled hearings today in front of Judge Gina Force today. Her plea court hearing today will be for a case that dates back to March 13th of this year. State police say that Foreman invaded the home of a 34-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man by forcing her way in. Police said that she was “manifestly” under the influence of methamphetamine. She allegedly caused $550 in damage to the door. She is charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness in that case.
wdadradio.com
SHETLER TRIAL REMAINS ON SCHEDULE
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio has ruled that the Ray Shetler Jr. case will remain on the trial list to start next Monday. The 37-year-old Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest for brawling with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers who found him hiding at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December. Authorities had been searching for him after he skipped a probation hearing.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation
— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
wdadradio.com
MAN SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON FOR CONTRABAND POSSESSION
A man serving time in the state prison system was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance yesterday. Court documents showed 21-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor who is currently serving time at SCI Pine Grove, was ordered to serve 42 months to nine years on controlled substance-contraband charge. Judge Gina Force ordered the sentence to run concurrently to any other sentences he is serving. He is serving 30 to 60 years for charges of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown back in 2018.
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
Sigel man accused of indecent assault of young girl
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police. Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13. According to police, they were called […]
Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
Johnstown man sentenced to life for 2017 murder
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who shot and killed a 21-year-old in Johnstown in May of 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling on May 1 in the West End area of Johnstown. He was […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet
A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
WJAC TV
DOJ: Convicted Somerset Co. meth dealer sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Federal authorities announced Monday that a convicted Somerset County drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Authorities say Terrell Ickes, 32, was sentenced in federal court to serve 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Ickes...
Attorney: Dad of 3-month-old left in hot car in Upper St. Clair to be charged
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The father of a 3-month-old child who was left in a hot car is now facing charges.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khang Nguyen in connection with the death of his son, Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June. The warrant and the charges have not been made public, but KDKA-TV has confirmed the warrant.On a hot day in June, police and paramedics found the lifeless body of Kayden Nguyen in a child seat in the back of his father's minivan. His father told police that he had gone to work...
wdadradio.com
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in hot water after being accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her, state police out of Hollidaysburg report. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to a home on Everett Road in Freedom Township just before 5 a.m. on Aug. […]
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
Police: Somerset County woman sets car on fire with ‘spell book’
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollsopple woman is behind bars after allegedly setting a car on fire using the “Wicca Book of Spells” and holding a loaded gun to her ex’s head. On July 30, 47-year-old Kristy Malzi set a 2012 red Ford Focus on fire at BK’s Klassics in Stonycreek Township, according to […]
6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument in Bedford County, PA
I’ve come across many sad spots in my travels around Pennsylvania, but, as a parent, I’m not sure there are any quite like the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument. The Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument (also known as the Cox Monument) is located...
