US REITs taxation for non-US residents - is REIT ETF a workaround? Hi there. I am a non-resident in the US and I would like to invest in US REIT's. The issue for me is that as non- resident my REIT dividends would be subject to 30% withholding tax. Can anyone knowledgeable clarify if I can sidestep that withholding tax if instead of buying specific REITS directly I invest in them via REITETFs? I will be very grateful for informed insights into that issue.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 HOUR AGO