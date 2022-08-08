ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?

Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
US REITs taxation for non-US residents

US REITs taxation for non-US residents - is REIT ETF a workaround? Hi there. I am a non-resident in the US and I would like to invest in US REIT's. The issue for me is that as non- resident my REIT dividends would be subject to 30% withholding tax. Can anyone knowledgeable clarify if I can sidestep that withholding tax if instead of buying specific REITS directly I invest in them via REITETFs? I will be very grateful for informed insights into that issue.
India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead

"The optimism came on the back of a US consumer inflation rate that eased in July after hitting the peak a month before," Prashanth Tapse, a research analyst at Mehta Equities, said. The post India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead appeared first on Asia Financial.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Gas below $4, futures rise, producer price check

The national average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped to just below $4 a gallon on Wednesday, for the first time since March. While the $3.99 per gallon national average is a sizable decline from its highest — a $5.02 per gallon national average that consumers saw in June — the dip is caused by record-high inflation that has crippled travelers' wills to go anywhere, experts said.
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’

Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
PANDEMIC PERK: Student loan freeze gave borrowers unexpected benefits

Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets. The rally that sent the S&P 500 to a three-month high was fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve may turn less hawkish on interest rate hikes. Market observers cautioned that policy makers will want to see months more of evidence that price gains are slowing.
Stock futures nudge higher as investors brace for July inflation report

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 68 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures added 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. The moves come after the S&P 500 and NasDAQ fell for a third straight day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, falling 1.19%. Economists expect the report...
