KTAR.com
2 men face murder charges for Tempe shooting in late July
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested and face murder charges after a 19-year-old was shot in Tempe last month, authorities said. Christian Renteria and Javier Cruz were arrested on July 31 for allegedly killing Ki’Marion Woods near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive on July 28, the Tempe Police Department said.
KTAR.com
MCAO, Tempe Police teaming up to combat catalytic converter theft
PHOENIX — The precious metals inside of your car’s catalytic converter make them a prime target for thieves. While catalytic converter thefts remain on the rise, now there’s something you can do in case yours gets stolen. On Sunday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and Tempe Police...
KTAR.com
Police seek help finding suspect in carjacking, shooting at Target parking lot in Peoria
PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect after a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen in a Target parking lot in Peoria on Monday, authorities said. The male suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of the department store near 91st and Northern avenues and shot him in his leg, the Peoria Police Department said.
'It's unacceptable behavior': Street racing causing fatal accidents in Phoenix
PHOENIX — New photos from Phoenix police show the devastation after four people were killed as a result of street racing in north Phoenix. One of the victims, was a 28-year-old Lyft driver, Terry Hill. He had two passengers in his car when they were hit by a Toyota Camry racing a dark-colored sedan. Hill's car burst into flames, killing everyone inside.
KTAR.com
MCSO announces bust of illegitimate marijuana dispensary in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Drug Suppression Task Force announced Tuesday it led a multiagency bust of an unauthorized marijuana dispensary that was allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms in addition to its normal products. Detectives investigated the Korporate Smoke location near 16th Street and Southern Avenue in...
KTAR.com
Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
12news.com
Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
KTAR.com
Police find 5-month-old taken from Phoenix foster home; biological mother arrested
PHOENIX — Police have safely located a 5-month-old girl who was taken from a foster home in Phoenix by her biological mother, authorities said Wednesday. Eunice Salinas was found Tuesday at a family member’s residence, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Eunice was taken by her biological mother,...
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
AZFamily
Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
AZFamily
Phoenix police find SUV stolen during carjacking and shooting at West Valley shopping center
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have located an SUV that was stolen during a carjacking and shooting Monday at a West Valley shopping center. Police found the SUV in a neighborhood on Dunlap north of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. The driver’s side front tire was flat, and there was no one inside.
AZFamily
Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
12news.com
Unclear circumstances surround armed robbery in Central Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man has been hospitalized with a life-threatening stab wound following an alleged armed robbery in Central Phoenix, police said. Nearby, a man was arrested for outstanding warrants, but his connection to the stabbing is unknown at this time. Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police officers received a...
12news.com
2 arrested in Yavapai County after police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were recently seized in Yavapai County during two separate traffic stops that occurred within 30 minutes of each other near Camp Verde. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Marco Ceja-Partida, 35, of California was taken into custody last week after a...
Valley police investigating woman's death after she allegedly walked out of memory care facility
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley. Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.
West Valley View
Former Buckeye police officer charged with multiple felonies
A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested following allegations that he misused official law enforcement databases to access people’s personal information. Charles Cosgrove, who resigned in June after 10 years with the Buckeye Police Department, has been charged with 21 counts of perjury, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, Class 6 felonies, according to information provided by the department.
12news.com
Man interrupts traffic stop to shoot at parked vehicle after shooting his own car
PHOENIX — Phoenix police and the Department of Public Safety have arrested a man after he allegedly pulled over to shoot at an unoccupied vehicle that had been parked for a traffic stop. Minutes before that incident, he reportedly shot at his own car and a passenger in a motel parking lot, officials said.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in murder near highway
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of murder southwest of metro Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Javier Arvallo, 23, left the scene near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road in Gila Bend following the incident, MCSO...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested in Mesa hit-and-run crash that left 4-year-old girl seriously injured
MESA, Ariz. - Police say the driver who hit a little girl in a Mesa neighborhood before leaving the scene has been arrested. Mesa Police says 4-year-old Bea Freeman was hit by a silver four-door car at the intersection of Main Street and Lesueur at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges
PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
