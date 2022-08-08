ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

2 men face murder charges for Tempe shooting in late July

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested and face murder charges after a 19-year-old was shot in Tempe last month, authorities said. Christian Renteria and Javier Cruz were arrested on July 31 for allegedly killing Ki’Marion Woods near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive on July 28, the Tempe Police Department said.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

MCAO, Tempe Police teaming up to combat catalytic converter theft

PHOENIX — The precious metals inside of your car’s catalytic converter make them a prime target for thieves. While catalytic converter thefts remain on the rise, now there’s something you can do in case yours gets stolen. On Sunday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and Tempe Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
KTAR.com

MCSO announces bust of illegitimate marijuana dispensary in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Drug Suppression Task Force announced Tuesday it led a multiagency bust of an unauthorized marijuana dispensary that was allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms in addition to its normal products. Detectives investigated the Korporate Smoke location near 16th Street and Southern Avenue in...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Theft#Property Crime#Gmc Sierra#Gmc Yukon
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
12news.com

Unclear circumstances surround armed robbery in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been hospitalized with a life-threatening stab wound following an alleged armed robbery in Central Phoenix, police said. Nearby, a man was arrested for outstanding warrants, but his connection to the stabbing is unknown at this time. Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police officers received a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

2 arrested in Yavapai County after police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were recently seized in Yavapai County during two separate traffic stops that occurred within 30 minutes of each other near Camp Verde. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Marco Ceja-Partida, 35, of California was taken into custody last week after a...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
West Valley View

Former Buckeye police officer charged with multiple felonies

A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested following allegations that he misused official law enforcement databases to access people’s personal information. Charles Cosgrove, who resigned in June after 10 years with the Buckeye Police Department, has been charged with 21 counts of perjury, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, Class 6 felonies, according to information provided by the department.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in murder near highway

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of murder southwest of metro Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Javier Arvallo, 23, left the scene near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road in Gila Bend following the incident, MCSO...
12 News

Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges

PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy