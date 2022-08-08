Read full article on original website
Longtime Hays chef to explore new career as child care provider
Manuel Hernandez, executive chef at Gella's Diner, is making a career leap from chef to child care provider. Hernandez, 38, has been a chef for 14 years for Gella's but he said workforce shortages have made the restaurant industry increasingly stressful. His last day at Gella's will be Aug. 14.
Physicians bring family medicine and specialty expertise to Great Bend
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend welcomes Anna Dagg, MD, and Thomas Dagg, MD, who will begin seeing patients Sept. 12. Both board-certified family medicine physicians will practice at St. Rose Medical Pavilion. Dr. Anna Dagg brings her experience to our growing obstetrics and gynecology team, providing...
SPONSORED: Doonan Peterbilt seeking advisers, technicians
Seeking individuals to fill several open positions. Benefits for all three positions include: Competitive pay based on experience, Mon-Friday work week, Uniforms, paid vacation, Paid Holidays, Health/Dental Insurance, Retirement Plan, Overtime, EOE, air-conditioned shop and heated floors. Apply in person at dealership, 1980 West 55th, Hays, Kansas or contact Bill...
🎥 Hays commission undecided on '23 agency funding requests
After more than an hour-long discussion Thursday, Hays city commissioners are still debating some of the 2023 funding requests from outside agencies. Mayor Mason Ruder, who was in Colorado, joined the meeting via Zoom. The work session was conducted by Vice-Mayor Michael Berges. The draft 2023 budget leaves the outside...
Districts across Kansas address teacher shortage with new school year starting
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer break is quickly ending for students across Kansas, with only days left before the 2022-23 school year starts. In many districts, teachers are already back and laying the groundwork for the next nine to 10 months of learning. Heading into the school year, districts across the state have been trying to hire at a time when the Kansas Department of Education predicts the worst teacher shortage the state’s ever seen.
North Vine roundabout project receives national award
The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Hays, Kirkham Michael, WSP USA and Smoky Hill Construction, recently received the Institute of Transportation Engineers 2022 Transportation Achievement Award in the Traffic Engineering category for the North Vine Street corridor improvements project in Hays. The transportation achievement awards recognize...
Beran: All ribbons count
I am sharing some wise words from a fellow 4-H agent today and it is a great follow up to the county fair and in preparation for the Kansas State Fair. Growing up I was quick to hide any ribbons that were not purples! Yes, we all have those purple ribbons, buckles or duffle bags in our goals to win…but what about the “other” ribbons.
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 30 to Aug. 5. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne and Wallace...
Fort Hays State puts up barricades over kite attacks
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Fort Hays State University has a warning for anyone walking across campus — be alert for attacks from above. A pair of Mississippi kites is nesting in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive. The birds are “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.” Mississippi […]
Mud run canceled for 'Party in the Park' in Great Bend
The Tuff Enuff Obstacle Run has been canceled for this Saturday's Party in the Park in Great Bend. City staff said there were not enough pre-registrations and the city will move the mud run to every five years, returning in 2025. This was the only portion that was canceled. The...
80M years ago, western Kansas was 'hell's aquarium' — here's what it can teach us
CASTLE ROCK BADLANDS — How do you save sea turtles from climate change? Maybe start by digging around in the arid badlands of western Kansas. Eighty million years ago, this dry, desolate landscape was completely covered by water, teeming with exotic forms of life. And the remnants of that...
Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
$10K in oil field tubing stolen from Kansas lease
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft.
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Two search warrants, 7 arrests in Great Bend & Hoisington
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a pair of search warrants one in the City of Great Bend and one of the City of Hoisington resulting in the arrest of seven people. At about 2:15 p.m., deputies and detectives executed a warrant at 218 Pine...
Update: Charging buffalo kills Kan. man, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she had found her nephew identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
NW Kansas man injured after pickup strikes semi, building.
GRAHAM COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by James C. Thompson, 86, Bogue, was weaving northbound out of a parking lot just south of Palmeroy Street. The pickup turned left onto...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/5-8/7)
BOOKED: Randy Chambers on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, and on four Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court. Bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48 OR on battery, and cash bonds set on warrants. BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for Possession...
🏈 Fuller eager to lead Tigers back to winning ways
HAYS - As the Fort Hays State football team continues their preseason camp, senior quarterback Chance Fuller is trying to savor every moment. The Arlington, Texas native known for his long-flowing red hair begins his sixth season at FHSU. After redshirting in 2017, Fuller made his first start in the next-to-last regular season game at Northwest Missouri State and helped guide the Tigers to the 17-16 win and their second-consecutive MIAA title. Fuller has played in 32 games as a Tiger and said he’s exactly where he wants to be, on the field with his teammates.
