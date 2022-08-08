ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Longtime Hays chef to explore new career as child care provider

Manuel Hernandez, executive chef at Gella's Diner, is making a career leap from chef to child care provider. Hernandez, 38, has been a chef for 14 years for Gella's but he said workforce shortages have made the restaurant industry increasingly stressful. His last day at Gella's will be Aug. 14.
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Doonan Peterbilt seeking advisers, technicians

Seeking individuals to fill several open positions. Benefits for all three positions include: Competitive pay based on experience, Mon-Friday work week, Uniforms, paid vacation, Paid Holidays, Health/Dental Insurance, Retirement Plan, Overtime, EOE, air-conditioned shop and heated floors. Apply in person at dealership, 1980 West 55th, Hays, Kansas or contact Bill...
Hays Post

🎥 Hays commission undecided on '23 agency funding requests

After more than an hour-long discussion Thursday, Hays city commissioners are still debating some of the 2023 funding requests from outside agencies. Mayor Mason Ruder, who was in Colorado, joined the meeting via Zoom. The work session was conducted by Vice-Mayor Michael Berges. The draft 2023 budget leaves the outside...
KWCH.com

Districts across Kansas address teacher shortage with new school year starting

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer break is quickly ending for students across Kansas, with only days left before the 2022-23 school year starts. In many districts, teachers are already back and laying the groundwork for the next nine to 10 months of learning. Heading into the school year, districts across the state have been trying to hire at a time when the Kansas Department of Education predicts the worst teacher shortage the state’s ever seen.
Hays Post

North Vine roundabout project receives national award

The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Hays, Kirkham Michael, WSP USA and Smoky Hill Construction, recently received the Institute of Transportation Engineers 2022 Transportation Achievement Award in the Traffic Engineering category for the North Vine Street corridor improvements project in Hays. The transportation achievement awards recognize...
Hays Post

Beran: All ribbons count

I am sharing some wise words from a fellow 4-H agent today and it is a great follow up to the county fair and in preparation for the Kansas State Fair. Growing up I was quick to hide any ribbons that were not purples! Yes, we all have those purple ribbons, buckles or duffle bags in our goals to win…but what about the “other” ribbons.
Hays Post

KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 30 to Aug. 5. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne and Wallace...
KSN News

Fort Hays State puts up barricades over kite attacks

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Fort Hays State University has a warning for anyone walking across campus — be alert for attacks from above. A pair of Mississippi kites is nesting in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive. The birds are “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.” Mississippi […]
Hays Post

Minor earthquake recorded Wednesday in Ellis Co.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in northeast Ellis County early Wednesday morning. The 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday just south of Saline River Road and east of Cathedral Avenue. It was the first earthquake recorded in Ellis County since April.
NBC News

'No' vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Hays Post

Update: Charging buffalo kills Kan. man, injures deputy

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she had found her nephew identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
Hays Post

🏈 Fuller eager to lead Tigers back to winning ways

HAYS - As the Fort Hays State football team continues their preseason camp, senior quarterback Chance Fuller is trying to savor every moment. The Arlington, Texas native known for his long-flowing red hair begins his sixth season at FHSU. After redshirting in 2017, Fuller made his first start in the next-to-last regular season game at Northwest Missouri State and helped guide the Tigers to the 17-16 win and their second-consecutive MIAA title. Fuller has played in 32 games as a Tiger and said he’s exactly where he wants to be, on the field with his teammates.
Hays Post

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

