Des Evans' Focus on Development, Desire, & Diet

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Two years removed from his celebrated arrival at North Carolina, Desmond Evans is physically and technically ready for a breakout season. Evans was one of the highest-ranked recruits for the Tar Heels in over a decade. The 247Sports Composite four-star prospect finished his high school career ranked No. 44 overall in the nation, and the No. 4 weakside defensive end. It was a big early recruiting win in this Mack Brown era in Chapel Hill.
Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback

Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
