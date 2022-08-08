An estimated $2.8 billion in federal housing grants are now available throughout the country. Here are details on how local organizations can apply for some of that funding. The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness — the official Continuum of Care, or regional planning body in the fight against homelessness — notified the public this week that they're leading a training effort to help local organizations working on housing and poverty problems to apply for grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO