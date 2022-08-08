Read full article on original website
Springfield adopts new 'compromise’ building code
New homes in Springfield will soon be required to meet more modern international energy-efficiency standards. Debra Hart is a Springfield developer. This week, she summarized some of the issues with construction standards that have been at play for years — just hours before Springfield City Council voted 8-to-zero to adopt the 2018 International Residential Building Code.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
Springfield housing market shows signs of slowdown; experts don’t expect crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic impacted the housing market, but now we are seeing a slowdown. “If prices aren’t decreasing, there are certainly not increasing at the rate that they were,” Dr. David Mitchell, director of the Bureau of Economic Research and director of the Center for Economic Education at Missouri State University, says.
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
Recent Springfield flooding bringing issue back to surface
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Last week’s heavy rain is bringing the spotlight back to the issue of flooding in Springfield. That heavy rain caused parts around the city, like downtown, to flood quickly. City leaders said they continue to work on the problem, but it’s going to take more time and funding. However, projects are in the […]
City council to rule on affordable housing, new businesses today
Springfield City Council members will meet Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Historic City Hall on Boonville. Many development projects are on the agenda, including new affordable housing and a coffee shop.
Concrete truck stolen in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking anybody who sees an H&H concrete truck driving round Springfield to test the license plate as a result of it could be stolen. The truck was stolen in a single day Thursday into Friday from West Cherokee Avenue...
This month, Missouri adopts an official sport – archery
On August 28, Missouri will adopt archery as its official state sport. In Springfield, the archery community celebrated. Inside Bass Pro Shops’ Archery Hall of Fame, a crowd gathered to watch state officials sign papers that made archery Missouri’s official state sport. Spectators included over half a dozen high school athletes who are involved in 4H and Missouri National Archery in the Schools Programs. In May, Missouri legislators passed a bill declaring archery the state sport of Missouri, and Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law in July. At this meeting, state officials and high school archers took turns signing the ceremonial bill.
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days
Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
New board members announced at Community Foundation of the Ozarks
One new board member is Lynne Meyerkord. She’s executive director of AIDS Project of the Ozarks, where she’s worked since 1994. The group was established in the mid-1980s at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Today, it’s considered a model agency for HIV care. Also joining the...
Springfield overdose numbers increasing according to Springfield Police Department, Mercy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police responded to more than 376 overdose calls from January to July. They’ve used Narcan 101 times since January. Candy Radcliff is Higher Ground Recovery Center’s certified alcohol and drug counselor. She says they see an increase in overdoses, a steady increase over the past three years. Something we’ve seen through the pandemic.
Local homelessness agencies to apply for federal grants
An estimated $2.8 billion in federal housing grants are now available throughout the country. Here are details on how local organizations can apply for some of that funding. The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness — the official Continuum of Care, or regional planning body in the fight against homelessness — notified the public this week that they're leading a training effort to help local organizations working on housing and poverty problems to apply for grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Route 66 Festival to close many downtown streets, what you need to know
The festival takes place in downtown Springfield and starts Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Although the festivities don't begin until Thursday, late Wednesday night is when you can see roads start closing for the festival.
Strong storms building across Springfield Monday evening
Strong storms are rolling through the Springfield area bringing thunderstorms and flash flood warnings.
Lebanon School lunches are undergoing a change that many area residents need to be aware of
School lunches are undergoing a change that many area residents need to be aware of. Jacy Overstreet is the Communications Director for the Lebanon R3 School District and explains the change, and why it’s occurring. Overstreet also says now is the time to apply for free or reduced lunches,...
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
