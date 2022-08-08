ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Happy couples who have been together awhile can teach us all a thing or two about how to sustain and nurture a strong, loving connection for years to come. We asked couples therapists — who have seen the good, the bad and the ugly — what things people in happy partnerships rarely ever do.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Hotels#Travel Hotelresort#Hotel Room#The Room#Coffee Pot#Tiktoker Reveals Things
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
psychologytoday.com

How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?

There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
SOCIETY
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Boston

Boston Baked Blossom's cupcakes also double as floral decorations

SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
BOSTON, MA
bravotv.com

Austen Kroll Shares All the Details on His "Bachelor-ish" New House: "I Love It"

The Southern Charm cast member's new Charleston abode is a mix between "trying to be sophisticated" and "still having fun" with an incredible entryway feature. In June 2021, Austen Kroll announced he had purchased a very special "birthday present" for himself: a beautiful house in Charleston. As the Southern Charm cast member told BravoTV.com last month, he "immediately" knew the home was the perfect choice for him.
CHARLESTON, SC
brides.com

How to Turn a Destination Wedding Into a Vacation as a Guest

If there's one thing we're certain about this year, it's that couples and guests alike are itching to travel. You've likely already received a tempting faraway wedding invite this year; destination weddings have nearly tripled post-pandemic. "It seems everyone wants to take their nuptials on the road and bring friends and family together," says Jack Ezon, founder of luxury travel company EMBARK Beyond. "There seems to be an endless thirst as growth continues to compound."
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy