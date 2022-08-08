ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
SB Nation

Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review

Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#The League#Norwegian#Borussia Dortmund
ESPN

Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
UEFA
BBC

Transfer news and Premier League news conferences

Premier League to reintroduce drinks breaks this weekend. Drinks breaks will be implemented during Premier League fixtures this weekend because of high temperatures across the UK. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme weather warning for southern and central England and parts of Wales. Temperatures are forecast to reach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More

As the bubbles popped around the London Stadium on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd, the Hammers in attendance got to watch a masterclass of football. It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne on Monday to compensate for Sébastien Haller’s illness-enforced absence. The 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup in Dortmund and signed a one-year contract. “We made a conscious decision after analyzing the past...
SOCCER
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy