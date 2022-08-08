Read full article on original website
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star
Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
Man United register interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo - sources
Manchester United have registered their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, sources have told ESPN. Gakpo's representatives have been alerted to United's interest by recruitment staff at Old Trafford but the club have yet to submit a bid. - Gakpo, Saliba, Elliott: Who could be Europe's next breakout star?
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources
Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder
Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Transfer news and Premier League news conferences
Premier League to reintroduce drinks breaks this weekend. Drinks breaks will be implemented during Premier League fixtures this weekend because of high temperatures across the UK. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme weather warning for southern and central England and parts of Wales. Temperatures are forecast to reach...
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More
As the bubbles popped around the London Stadium on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd, the Hammers in attendance got to watch a masterclass of football. It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
Report: Sporting CP Preparing New Contract Offer For Matheus Nunes Amid Rumours Liverpool Are Preparing Bid For Midfielder
Sporting CP are preparing an offer to extend the contract of midfielder, Matheus Nunes, amid interest from Liverpool according to a report.
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
Exclusive | ‘Lack of Confidence’ - Louis Saha on What Went Wrong in Manchester United’s Loss Against Brighton
Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has blamed a 'lack of confidence' on why the Red Devils lost at home to Brighton in the opening Premier League game.
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double
Carlo Ancelotti has said he believes Real Madrid can improve on last year's LaLiga and Champions League double -- and don't need to add another forward to the squad -- as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Madrid won LaLiga by 13 points...
Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne on Monday to compensate for Sébastien Haller’s illness-enforced absence. The 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup in Dortmund and signed a one-year contract. “We made a conscious decision after analyzing the past...
