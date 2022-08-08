Read full article on original website
Cameron Smith walks out of press conference after facing series of LIV Golf questions
Cameron Smith has walked out of a press conference after a flurry of questions about his LIV Golf status were directed his way. The Saudi Arabian-backed golf league was unsurprisingly the main topic of conversation for the Australian at the PGA Tour’s St Jude Championship. A report from the...
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood withdraws from PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoff event
England's Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoffs event following the death of his mother. Fleetwood, 31, took to social media on July 21 to confirm the sad news. This is the full message Fleetwood posted:. Now Fleetwood understandably has decided that he will not...
Golf.com
‘It just flat out sucks’: Tour rookie chokes up after losing card by single shot
Justin Lower stood in the interview area at Sedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, N.C., visibly shaken and choking back tears. Twenty minutes prior, he’d faced a putt on the 72nd hole that could change his life. Make it, and the PGA Tour rookie would earn another season of playing privileges. Miss it, and relegation was in store.
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith signs for LIV Golf in HUGE DEAL, confirms report
Cameron Smith has signed a huge $100 million-plus deal to join the LIV Golf Tour, according to a report in Telegraph Sport. Smith, who won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews to move to second in the Official World Golf Rankings, is arguably the biggest signing for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series thus far.
Golf.com
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour says LIV members seeking to play in FedEx Cup are 'fabricating an emergency' and knew they were breaking the rules
The PGA Tour has responded to the LIV Golf members who are seeking a temporary restraining order to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin this week, with the tour stating the suspended players knew they were breaking the tour’s rules. In a 32-page response to TRO motions...
Golf.com
8 intriguing findings from the PGA Tour’s response to ‘Mickelson et al’ LIV lawsuit
When being sued, the defendant would normally have plenty of time to respond to complaints — as much as 21 days, to be precise. But in the case of ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’ the PGA Tour didn’t have quite as much time. Included within...
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
theScore
FedEx St. Jude Championship betting: Playing on the playoffs
"Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." In golf betting's latest version of the proverb, Joohyung Kim provided a decent payout by claiming his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship, weeks after we backed him for the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Reviewing Young Tom Kim, LIV Golf in Court and the Women's British Open Playoff
Another busy week of golf provides The Course of Life hosts with plenty of content, along with an interview alongside a content king.
Judge hands PGA Tour win over LIV Golf as 3 players denied request to play in FedEx Cup Playoffs
A US federal judge has ruled in favor of the PGA Tour, denying three LIV Golf players a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to play in the first event of the Tour's postseason, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in a memo Tuesday evening.
BBC
Leona Maguire: Europe Solheim Cup star embracing Irish sporting role model status
Niall Horan's involvement in this week ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland was always going to swell the gate, but Leona Maguire has been giving the pop star a run for his money in the popularity stakes. Horan's every utterance on the first tee at Galgorm Castle as he...
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time, her record sixth race under 10.7 seconds this season
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a blazing, world-leading 10.62 seconds in the women's 100-meter final at the Monaco Diamond League on Wednesday.
