ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Some Illinois school districts to ditch COVID-19 tests

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKAwV_0h8uyOiz00
Kindergarteners, a few with face masks sing and jump during class at Iroquois Community School in Des Plaines, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Despite the urging of the state’s health department, many Illinois school districts are pausing their weekly SHIELD testing for students this fall. Officials say COVID rates among students and staff have been low, making them hopeful the same will be true when the district’s other schools open later this month. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

As summers become longer and hotter due to climate change, air conditioning can potentially make the difference between life and death. Yet cooling isn’t always easy to obtain or afford. Around 157,000 Illinois households lack air conditioning, according to the most recent American Housing Survey, collected in 2019.

The good news: States have a means to chip away at the number of residents going without AC. The Biden administration has encouraged states to expand their federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program – traditionally focused on heating – to allow for the purchase of air conditioners and bill assistance during summer. Washington State heeded that advice and has since distributed more than 2,000 air conditioners to residents, free of charge, an official told the Tribune.

Illinois’ program remains closed, June-August, however. And while the City of Chicago recently made waves for amending its heating and cooling ordinance, local laws that prevent tenants from freezing at home in winter still don’t do the same to prevent heat stress at home in summer.

We talked with residents around the city in recent weeks, at cooling centers, outside buildings where heat waves have claimed Chicagoans’ lives and in their homes, from Uptown to Washington Park. I hope you’ll check out their thoughts on solutions and be in touch with yours, on what it’ll take to ensure all Chicagoans can stay safe from extreme heat.

Sarah Macaraeg

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Afternoon briefing | Compare gas prices | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Some Illinois school districts to ditch COVID-19 tests this fall

Despite the urging of the state’s health department to resume school-based COVID-19 testing for students this fall, officials at several Illinois districts said this week they are halting the program due to waning interest from parents and the availability of home tests.

“We’ve decided not to offer SHIELD testing as we start the new school year, but we’re always cautious, and will be ready to pivot back to that partnership if things change,” said Mary Gorr, superintendent of Mount Prospect School District 57.

In wake of Highland Park massacre, law on firearms restraining orders in Illinois seen as confusing and underused: police leaders, experts

A group of law enforcement officials and experts from around Illinois and across the country gathered in mid-June to begin crafting a plan to increase awareness among the general public and fellow cops of a three-year-old state law aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people.

About midway through the agenda, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly posed a direct question to the nearly two dozen in attendance, according to minutes of the meeting: “Why are (firearms restraining orders) not being used?”

Northwestern students press university for better wages, working conditions during summer employment

A group of Northwestern students participating in a summer work program are alleging that they are underpaid and overworked and are circulating a petition demanding changes from the university.

The university’s conference assistant program employs 20 mostly low-income students of color, the students said. It supports the university’s summertime events, including conferences and high school programs. In exchange for working approximately 20 hours a week, the assistants receive free housing, dining hall access and a stipend of $1,650.

Veteran castoffs. Hungry youngsters. Now a slew of injuries. Sorting through the Chicago Bears’ patched-together receiving corps.

It was set up to be a routine moment Saturday morning, a quick screen from Justin Fields to N’Keal Harry on the first play of a live tackling period at Chicago Bears training camp.

But after Harry caught Fields’ pass and headed upfield, linebacker Nicholas Morrow hit the receiver low, with Harry’s left leg bending and buckling.

Harry was in instant agony. He couldn’t get back to his feet on his own or put even an ounce of weight on his left leg as he was helped back inside Halas Hall.

You can bet Fields’ stomach dropped. As did offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s.

Review: Mel’s Craft BBQ makes some of the best barbecue in Illinois

Mel’s Craft BBQ in Park Ridge is Mel Thillens’ first restaurant, and his passion for barbecue started decades ago. “I like to throw big parties,” Thillens said. “The first time I tried to make barbecue 20 years ago, I threw a couple of pork butts in a friend’s smoker so I could feed 100 people. I can’t say it was the best pulled pork, but it inspired me to keep going.”

Over the years, he kept honing his craft, continued to host huge parties and eventually picked up some catering business.

Comments / 1

Related
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois#School Districts#Washington Park#Public Health#Education#Iroquois Community School#American Housing Survey#Ac#The Tribune
959theriver.com

Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer said Illinois should not tax retirement income. There were rumors in 2020 that Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income like pensions and 401Ks if voters failed to approve the graduated income tax amendment. Fifty-four percent of Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal during the 2020 election, but Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The Governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

Lightfoot, Pritzker fire back on police endorsement of Bailey; Lightfoot upset over Indiana abortion law

As so often happens, the newsmakers show up at an event, and the reporters’ questions are about something different. Monday was no exception. Indiana’s solidifying abortion restrictions, causing major employers Eli Lilly and Cummins to wonder how much more business they want to do there. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot would love to welcome their workers – and is distressed about what red states are doing – noting she is Black and a lesbian.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Vote by mail for the November election begins Wednesday in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Vote-by-mail applications for the Nov. 8 general election opened Wednesday, along with the new ability to permanently request mail-in ballots. All registered Illinois voters are eligible to vote by mail due to a new state law allowing voters to tell their election authority they permanently want to receive mail-in ballots.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy