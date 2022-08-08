Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Detroit Man Facing Multiple Charges Following Monday Arrest in Livingston County
(CHILLICOTHE, MO) – A Detroit, Michigan man is facing multiple charges following an arrest Monday in Livingston County. At 4:50 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 31-year-old Iman Weir who is facing charges for two different possessions of a controlled substance, possession of marijauna, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kttn.com
Spickard man arrested after reportedly damaging a pickup, injuring an individual and threatening a law enforcement officer
A Spickard resident was arrested on August 9th after an alleged incident in July in which he reportedly damaged a pickup truck, injured someone, and threatened a law enforcement officer. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property...
kttn.com
Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man Arrested on Outstanding Clinton County Warrant Early Sunday Morning
(Trenton, MO) – A Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding Clinton County Sheriff’s Department warrant early Sunday morning in Grundy County. At 12:17 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43-year-old Gregory D. Baecht who was wanted on a felony warrant for damaging private property. Baecht was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Booked into Harrison County Jail on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
An Independence man was booked into the Harrison County Jail after being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old John Stover at 9:15 P.M. who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrants originally from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymore teen, 17, drowns in Jackson County lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Raymore teen died last weekend after drowning in Blue Springs Lake.
Police identify 2 men killed in Raytown over weekend
Police in Raytown have identified the two men who were shot and killed on Sunday. The incident happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road around noon.
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney details investigation of police shootings
Surveillance video exclusively obtained by KSHB 41 News provided better picture of what happened late Sunday night at a KCMO gas station where police shot and killed a 31-year-old man.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:31 am, Report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Report of two subjects running from the area. Officers located them at Clay and Vine Streets. They were checked and released.
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’
A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Woman Facing Burglary and Trespass Charges
BETHANY, MO – A criminal summons was issued on Monday for a Bethany woman to appear on a felony and a misdemeanor charge filed in Harrison County. Charges for Burglary and Trespass were filed against sixty-four year old Laura Lee Squires alleging the incident took place on July 3rd. An affidavit filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office alleges Squires entered property near Blythedale and mounted game cameras in a garage and poles near the residence. Squires is scheduled for arraignment on September 7th.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
KCTV 5
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
Interstate 70 back open after multi-vehicle crash involving KCK patrol car
I-70 westbound is back open after a multi-vehicle crash involving a KCK patrol car.
