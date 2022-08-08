BETHANY, MO – A criminal summons was issued on Monday for a Bethany woman to appear on a felony and a misdemeanor charge filed in Harrison County. Charges for Burglary and Trespass were filed against sixty-four year old Laura Lee Squires alleging the incident took place on July 3rd. An affidavit filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office alleges Squires entered property near Blythedale and mounted game cameras in a garage and poles near the residence. Squires is scheduled for arraignment on September 7th.

BETHANY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO