Daviess County, MO

Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
County
Crime & Safety
City
Holt, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Man Booked into Harrison County Jail on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

An Independence man was booked into the Harrison County Jail after being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old John Stover at 9:15 P.M. who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrants originally from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:31 am, Report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Report of two subjects running from the area. Officers located them at Clay and Vine Streets. They were checked and released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Law & Crime

‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’

A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Woman Facing Burglary and Trespass Charges

BETHANY, MO – A criminal summons was issued on Monday for a Bethany woman to appear on a felony and a misdemeanor charge filed in Harrison County. Charges for Burglary and Trespass were filed against sixty-four year old Laura Lee Squires alleging the incident took place on July 3rd. An affidavit filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office alleges Squires entered property near Blythedale and mounted game cameras in a garage and poles near the residence. Squires is scheduled for arraignment on September 7th.
BETHANY, MO
KSNT News

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KANSAS CITY, MO

