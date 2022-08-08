ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Ridgeway teenager charged with two counts of child molestation

Authorities in Daviess County have charged a Ridgeway teenager after an investigation involving the alleged molestation of a child. Nineteen-year-old Trevor Wayne Bradley of Ridgeway has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation allegedly involving a child younger than 12 years old. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports...
RIDGEWAY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
County
Harrison County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Harrison County, MO
Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Two from Eagleville charged in the death of a child

Authorities say two residents of Eagleville are in custody and have been charged with child abuse which authorities say resulted in the death of a child on July 31, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, emergency medical services and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to an unresponsive child, who was later pronounced dead after being flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
EAGLEVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Woman Facing Burglary and Trespass Charges

BETHANY, MO – A criminal summons was issued on Monday for a Bethany woman to appear on a felony and a misdemeanor charge filed in Harrison County. Charges for Burglary and Trespass were filed against sixty-four year old Laura Lee Squires alleging the incident took place on July 3rd. An affidavit filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office alleges Squires entered property near Blythedale and mounted game cameras in a garage and poles near the residence. Squires is scheduled for arraignment on September 7th.
BETHANY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
kggfradio.com

Found – Zippered Pouch

Yesterday a small zippered pouch was found at the intersection of North 15th St. and West Locust St. in Independence. The Independence Police Department has the found property. If you are missing a small zippered pouch then go by the office or call the station 620-332-1700 and reference case number 22-1373.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Sheriff's Office announces fall Citizens Academy

Sheriff Will Akin announced the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is returning this fall, and residents can apply online at sheriffclayco.org. "The Citizens Academy provides information about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and increases rapport with the public to better inform or dispel any misinformation through an educational process," states a sheriff's office release about the academy.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations

Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

K.C. man allegedly fatally shoots neighbor over lawn mower following 10 years of arguments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man faces criminal charges after he allegedly fatally shot his neighbor in the head during an argument about lawn mowing. In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Samuel Avery for the death of 41-year-old Warner Alexander Trotter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system

A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
TRENTON, MO
KSN News

Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy