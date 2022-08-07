The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms this afternoon (Aug. 6) in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm could become strong to severe, particularly in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (1 of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threat today is strong, gusty winds, but isolated hail could be possible as well. Stay weather aware later while enjoying your Saturday afternoon and have a way to receive warnings notifications!''

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO