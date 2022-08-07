ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Laramie Live

Overview of the Wyoming Forest Fires

According to Weather Spark, July is the hottest month of the year in Wyoming. This is probably why we have forest fires going on. To date, the state of Wyoming has a total of three forest fires, with 7,653 acres in size combined. Sugarloaf Fire. The Sugarloaf Fire was first...
Casper, WY
Rawlins, WY
Wyoming Government
Wyoming State
993-million-barrel oil discovery in Converse and Natrona County

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) and its affiliates received a Resource Report by independent energy consultancy Ryder Scott verifying its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc.’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties, Wyoming. COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car

A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming

A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Mark Gordon
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race

Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
Grizzly bear captures begin next week in Yellowstone

Grizzly bear pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park starting August 9 and continuing through October 28 according to an announcement from the Yellowstone National Park & Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST). Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite

There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home. According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).
Wyoming Loves Beer, But Are We Drinking It The Wrong Way?

One thing I've noticed about Wyoming is that the Cowboy State loves beer. Heck, the University of Wyoming even sings the song "In Heaven There Is No Beer", securing the fact that beer is a Wyoming staple. According to RateBeer.com, there are nearly 40 breweries, brewpubs, and microbreweries in the...
Severe Storms With Strong Winds, Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms this afternoon (Aug. 6) in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm could become strong to severe, particularly in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (1 of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threat today is strong, gusty winds, but isolated hail could be possible as well. Stay weather aware later while enjoying your Saturday afternoon and have a way to receive warnings notifications!''
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

