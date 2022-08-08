Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
Suffolk Cops Seeking Trio of Catalytic Converter Thieves
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles this month. Three people stole multiple catalytic converters on August 4 at approximately 5:20 a.m. in Centereach. The...
longisland.com
Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
4 Nabbed In Million-Dollar Suffolk County Retail Theft Ring, DA Says
Four people have been nabbed in a major million-dollar retail theft ring on Long Island. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that the suspects would steal items from big box stores and then use Ulloa’s Brentwood pawn shop as a front. The suspects would...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull Police Warn On Scams
The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams. targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,. they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or. quickly leave...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
SCPD Seeking Suspects Who Stole Wallets from Multiple Unlocked Vehicles
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in the Sixth Precinct in June. Two individuals have been involved in multiple grand larcenies in the Setauket,...
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say.
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loaded Handgun Discovered During Traffic Stop In Roosevelt, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Roosevelt at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Nassau County Police Department said. Officers saw an eastbound 2017 Infiniti Q60 on Frederick Avenue fail to...
ALERT CENTER: 8 sought in robbery at Uniondale Walmart
According to detectives, police responded to the location at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.
Herald Community Newspapers
Police locate missing woman in Seaford
Earlier today, Nassau County police were looking for a woman who went missing in Seaford during the late afternoon of Aug. 8. Trina Scannapieco, 42, had been seen driving a blue Honda CR-V, with a license plate HNU1950, on Neptune Avenue. She was wearing blue jean shorts, a floral top, black sandals and eyeglasses.
2 teenage boys shot in Queens, police say
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the shooting at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue around 2:40 p.m., officials said. The teens have not cooperated with police. Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Shots fired on Northgate Drive in Uniondale
One witness tells News 12 the bullets struck a house and a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that information.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for More Than a Dozen Commercial Burglaries
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton
One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building. The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton,...
longisland.com
SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
Hempstead Woman Admits To Hiding Mom's Death, Stealing $240K In Pension Benefits
A New York woman is facing prison time after admitting that she hid her mother’s death for years in order to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in her teacher pension benefits. Long Island resident Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
ALERT CENTER: 3 people wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Centereach
According to police, three people stole multiple catalytic converters on Aug. 4 at approximately 5:20 a.m. in Centereach.
longisland.com
MS-13 Members Sentenced for Killing Victim with Machetes
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced today that Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and 27-year-old William Reyes-Fuentes, of Uniondale, was sentedced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano. Varela and Reyes-Fuentes pleaded...
Comments / 2