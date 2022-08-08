ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
HOUSE RENT
NBC News

Nationwide teacher shortage prompts ‘scramble’ ahead of the school year

An ongoing teacher shortage across the United States is forcing officials to act quickly to come up with solutions before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. "We're seeing what I guess we could call a mad scramble to try to fill classrooms," Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association, told NBC News reporter Jesse Kirsch in a special report that aired Monday on TODAY.
FLORIDA STATE
Pocono Update

Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services

While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Guardian

When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line

It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
INCOME TAX
The 74

To Prevent Principal Exodus, New Partnerships Offer $20K Stipends, Therapy

Free therapy and professional coaching. $20,000 stipends.  These are some of the incentives and supports aimed at preventing an exodus of principals and school administrators taking on pandemic stressors and the nation’s divisive climate.  Focused on problem solving, self-care and leadership skills, a handful of nonprofits run by experienced educators have launched support and training […]
ADVOCACY
Fast Company

How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace

Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them. Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Chetty
psychologytoday.com

How Workplace Friends Have Benefits

The workplace creates friendships through physical proximity and shared projects. Workplace friendships are associated with heightened creativity, innovation, and cohesiveness. Workplace social support promotes family cohesion. You have undoubtedly heard the sentiment that people don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses. But some employees who might otherwise throw in the towel...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Negotiating Equality Does Not Mean Being the Same

Women have been negotiating for equality for some time. Equal positions do not necessarily generate the same treatment. "Equality" is not to be mistaken for "same." Women have been negotiating for public, privte, and workplace equality for some time. While progress has undoubtedly been made, the reality is that women still make less money than their male peers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#High School#College#Poverty#Social Capital
The Independent

Voices: The hidden ADHD tax is landing women like me in thousands of pounds of debt

“Why don’t you just save some money so that you don’t run out next time?” my friend asks me after I politely decline her invite out to dinner. Once again, I’ve spent my monthly paycheck long before payday and I’m waiting, struggling until it comes around again.My relationship with money has always been tumultuous. When I was little, I’d spend my pocket money as soon as I had it. As a university student, I was constantly making impulsive purchases. When my first student overdraft ran to its limit, I got another one. And another.A form of neurodiversity, ADHD is...
HEALTH
The Week

America's crushing teacher shortage

As kids start heading back to school, districts across the United States are dealing with teacher shortages. In some areas, there are thousands of unfilled positions, and administrators are trying to come up with ways to lessen the impact on students. Here's everything you need to know:. Why is there...
EDUCATION
American Council on Science and Health

Robots, and Our Physical and Mental Health

A safe working environment remains an aspirational goal. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 5,000 fatal and 2.8 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2019. Robotic automation has reduced the number of workers involved in activities associated with a high risk of injury or death. But robots cannot perceive humans entering their workspace, and humans can be distracted (ask anyone walking in New York among those looking at their phones, not the street), resulting in some ill-fated robot-human interactions. For many workers, the stress of high-risk activities has been replaced by the anxiety associated with the possibility of job loss.
HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

My 4 Friends and I Make the Same Salary — This Is How Our Budgets Compare

Meet my work friend group: Carlos, Ella, Matt, and Rose. Twenty-somethings that connected after joining a tech company. We accepted the same position with a non-negotiable salary. “I need to stop spending so much money!” is something we often say, whether we’re at a pregame deciding what bar to go to first or having brunch to recover from last night’s festivities. As much as we can be bad influences on each other when it comes to money matters, we try to keep each other in check (keyword: try).
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Bella Smith

Back to school mistakes parents make

This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.
Zurlia Servellon

A new health and wellness ecosystem is changing lives in the web 3.

As a human, there will come a time in your life, when you feel challenged on every level. If you notice, the moment you are out of alignment on either an emotional, financial, or physical level, everything else starts crumbling. In moments of overwhelm, most humans become reactive and long for a way out of the pain, but it is in moments like this when you have to choose to take extreme ownership and do the inner work on yourself in order to mature as a leader and human being.
Phys.org

Innovation language benefits female entrepreneurs in reward-based crowdfunding

Gender bias against women in entrepreneurial finance is turned on its head in the context of reward-based crowdfunding, according to new research published in the Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal. Specifically, female crowdfunding entrepreneurs can actually profit from using more innovation language when launching campaigns in male-typed categories, which implies that women may have more freedom to resist traditional gender stereotypes in the case of reward-based crowdfunding.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy