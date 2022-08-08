As a human, there will come a time in your life, when you feel challenged on every level. If you notice, the moment you are out of alignment on either an emotional, financial, or physical level, everything else starts crumbling. In moments of overwhelm, most humans become reactive and long for a way out of the pain, but it is in moments like this when you have to choose to take extreme ownership and do the inner work on yourself in order to mature as a leader and human being.

16 DAYS AGO