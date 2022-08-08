ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot in Little Woods, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital, but police said at 6:23 p.m. he had died.
NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
Shooting on Sail Street leaves man dead Wednesday evening

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers were made known of the shooting just after 5:30. NOPD says officers responded to the 7800 block of Sail Street, on reports of gunfire in...
2 injured in shooting in Little Woods, New Orleans police say

Two juveniles were injured in a shooting Monday night in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, police said. Police were called at 10:15 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Curran and Buffalo roads (map). Police said an unidentified person approached the two, described only as juvenile...
Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway

A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
Man shot in Central City 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same area

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in Central City on Tuesday, just 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same neighborhood. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Toledano Street around 12:41 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Little Woods shooting injures 2 men

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Little Woods Monday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Curran and Buffalo roads around 10:15 p.m. According to police, two men were shot and taken to an area hospital by a private car.
St. Bernard: Alleged armed robbery suspect wanted by deputies

CHALMETTE. La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying the possible suspect in the armed robbery of a Chalmette business on August 4. Surveillance video is being used to aid in the investigation. According to Sheriff...
A man gets shot in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East that left one man with a gunshot wound. According to police, a man was shot on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue around 12:24 p.m. The victim was transferred to a local hospital to...
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
