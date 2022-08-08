ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine Partisans Can Block Russia's August 'Referendums': Front-Line Mayor

By David Brennan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The exiled mayor of Ukraine's southern city of Melitopol—occupied by Russian troops in March—has said partisans across the south of the country plan to disrupt Moscow's phony referendums, which are now expected to be held later this month.

Ivan Fedorov —who was abducted by Russian troops in March before being freed later that month in a special Ukrainian operation—told Newsweek that local partisans, special forces, and intelligence operatives will make it "impossible" for Russia to establish puppet separatist states in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

"They want to do it in August, but it's not possible," Fedorov said in a phone call on Monday from the city of Zaporizhzhia, less than 20 miles from the front line to the south.

"In the last two weeks they have surveyed citizens to see who is ready to give support to the Russians," the mayor said. "We had a great result; less than 10 percent of our citizens who are still in Melitopol agreed to give support to the Russians."

"The Russians have no support in Melitopol and in other occupied territories. With the referendum, we don't know when they will start. They have a very bad situation in Melitopol."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMrYb_0h8uwGA700

July reports suggested the Russians were planning to hold referendums in mid-September. The Institute for the Study of War has said occupying authorities may accelerate their plans and hold the votes in August.

Fedorov said the Russians are struggling to cement their control despite a crackdown on locals. Some 500 people, he said, have been kidnapped from Melitopol by occupying forces since March.

"They don't understand how they can save their 'referendum,'" he said. "Now, they don't want to do it in one day, they want to do it across one week. They don't want special voting places, but instead people who will go to flats and ask, 'Do you want to live as Russians or not?'"

This approach, Fedorov said, will make it easier for Russian authorities to falsify the result in favor of declaring independence from Ukraine, and perhaps joining Russia.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry to request comment.

Partisans, supported by Ukrainian special forces and intelligence operatives, have been conducting a guerrilla war across the occupied south. Top-ranking collaborators have been killed in the cities of Kherson and Melitopol as residents await a long-planned Ukrainian counter-offensive to liberate the territories.

"We work together on these plans, and now we can't say about the work we will do," Fedorov said of planned operations to disrupt and devalue the planned Russian referendums. "I hope the referendum in Melitopol will be impossible."

"All of us must do our jobs," he said. "Now, our job is to make it impossible to hold a referendum in our territory. If in this time our soldiers will liberate Melitopol, that will be great."

The work of local partisans was on full display on Sunday night, as Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian military positions using long-range fires, reportedly U.S.-made HIMARS . Fedorov celebrated the success on Telegram, claiming some 100 Russian soldiers were killed in one of the attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fj8v0_0h8uwGA700

"The main tasks for the partisans are, first of all, to destroy all deliveries of weapons and hard equipment of the Russians," Fedorov said. "The second goal is to demoralize all collaborators and occupants; they can't feel safe in our territory."

"And third—we saw the result of this third goal last night—is to give information to our military and secret services about the locations of Russian military bases and other sites. That's why today we've had a great special operation to destroy two military bases."

Meanwhile, Fedorov's team, security services, and prosecutors are collecting information on collaborators who are making Russia's occupation possible.

"We have a list of collaborators," Fedorov said. "It's rather full, because many citizens from Melitopol have given us much information about collaboration, about those who do jobs in Melitopol for the Russians. That's how we know all of this information."

"We have all the names," he said. "There are more than 500."

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Referendums#Military Base#Mayor#Politics Local#Ukrainian#Kherson#Russians
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
POLITICS
AFP

Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism

Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy