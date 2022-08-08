ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Most memorable moments from Birmingham

By Rebecca Johnson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWowv_0h8uwArl00

The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday after a fortnight of captivating sport in Birmingham.

Here we take a look at some of the standout moments of the 2022 Games.

Golden Oldies

George Miller became the oldest Commonwealth gold medallist in the Games’ history after winning the para-bowls mixed pairs final.

The 75-year-old is the lead director for partially-sighted partner Melanie Inness and they brought home gold for Scotland after beating Wales in the B2/B3 final.

He surpassed Scottish team-mate Rosemary Lenton, who briefly held the title for 24 hours, after the 72-year-old won the women’s pairs B6-B8 final with Pauline Wilson.

Ecstasy for Emikova

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MX7MI_0h8uwArl00

Marfa Emikova won England’s first gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics to win the all-round title.  The 17-year-old had won a team bronze medal alongside Saffron Severn and Alice Leaper on the opening day but managed to seal all-round gold after topping the leaderboard in the hoops and clubs event.

Peaty pride

It was a mixed Games for Peaty, who was competing 10 weeks after suffering a freak training accident in which he broke his foot.

He finished fourth in the 100 metre breaststroke event to end an eight-year unbeaten run in the event.

However, the triple Olympic champion bounced back to win gold in the 50 metre distance 48 hours later, the only event that was missing from his impressive collection of major medals.

800 metre madness

Mary Moraa won gold a remarkable race in a dramatic night on the track in the women’s 800 metres.

The Kenyan set the pace in the first lap before dropping to the back just after the bell.

She moved back through the field but was still fourth going into the home straight but a stunning late burst saw her claim a remarkable win in one minute 57.07 seconds.

England’s Keely Hodgkinson took silver while Scotland’s Laura Muir settled for bronze.

Hockey hopefuls win gold

England women’s hockey won gold for the very first time after beating Australia 2-1 at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre.

Holly Hunt and Tess Howard both struck in the second-quarter for England before Ambrosia Malone scored a consolation for the Hockeyroos in the final 20 seconds.

The hosts put in a dominant performance against Australia, who have won four Commonwealth Games hockey tournaments, while England can now add a gold to their three previous silver medals.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
BBC

Wales to face Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup warm-up

Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: England end badminton in Birmingham with three final defeats

England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesUFC 2022 schedule: Every fight happening this yearHaaland, Salah and Gross lead Fantasy Premier League GW1 top scorers
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Inside NI's historic performance at Birmingham 2022

The clues that it was going to be a record-breaking Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland came early. The beauty and the curse of the multi-sport event is that you have different sports happening in different venues at the same time. A glorious melting pot of sport and its unrivalled ability...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Miller
Person
Laura Muir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Rhythmic Gymnastics#Field Hockey#Commonwealth Games 2022#The Commonwealth Games#Team Scotland#The B2 B3#Scottish
The Independent

Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul

England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
SPORTS
Reuters

Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
WORLD
The Independent

Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after exiting tournament

A tearful Serena Williams has admitted to being “terrible at goodbyes” as the National Bank Open triple champion said “goodbye Toronto” to a packed crowd one day after announcing her imminent retirement.The American lost 6-2 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round in Toronto in her first defeat since saying she has decided to end her career.“It was a lot of emotions obviously,” Williams told the crowd on Wednesday.“I love playing here, I’ve always loved playing here. I wish I could have played better but Belinda played so well today. It’s been an interesting 24 hours.“As I said...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Scotland
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'

Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ten Commonwealth Games stars set to shine at Paris 2024 Olympics

Commonwealth success is not always the most reliable indicator of Olympic glory but there have been many examples where it has served as the springboard.Back in 2006, Jess Ennis-Hill won bronze in Melbourne at just 19, and used that as the launchpad for a career that brought her an Olympic gold in London six years later.So, after 11 thrilling days of competition at Birmingham 2022, now we have the opportunity to see who might follow in Ennis-Hill’s footsteps and convert Commonwealth silverware into an Olympic medal, with Paris now just two years away.Delicious Orie (Boxing)The superheavyweight from nearby Wolverhampton showed...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jack Draper claims maiden top-10 win as three Brits through in Montreal

Jack Draper defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open.Draper had to fight back from down a break in the second before he managed to wrap up the match 7-5 6-4 (4) just before 1am in Montreal.World number eight Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout, with Draper taking on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals.British number two Dan Evans, meanwhile, shocked eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev...
SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios’ Girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios ended his three-year title drought by winning the Citi Open final in Washington. After winning the title, Kyrgios acknowledged his troubled past and thanked those who had assisted him in his remarkable comeback and incredible transformation. Fans think Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, a Sydney-based blogger and influencer, plays a big part in this positive change. The tennis star is opening up about his relationship with Hatzi, but fans want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about her background in this Costeen Hatzi wiki.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy