How to take advantage of free green screen backgrounds for your next video project

Using chromakey to incorporate stock footage to your shots makes a huge creative impact. Here’s what free green screen backgrounds can do for you!

(Image credit: Videvo)

Once upon a time, green screen photography – also known as chromakey – was the preserve of Hollywood blockbusters and high end special effects houses.

These days, however, green screen is no longer a luxury for explosion-packed action films or exotic science fiction series on streaming services. It’s an easy and accessible technique that's used every day, by everyone from professional filmmakers and cinematographers to TikTokers and social media influencers. And you don’t even need to film your own green screen footage; there’s plenty of free green screen backgrounds (opens in new tab) that you can download right away.

