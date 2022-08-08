Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
sungazette.news
Police: 18-year-olds charged in McLean church break-in
A witness called Fairfax County police on July 31 at 5:17 p.m. after noticing two men had forced entry through a window at Faith Bible Presbyterian Church, 6901 Haycock Road in McLean, and taken property. Officers located the suspects, both 18-year-old Falls Church men, 18, inside the church. Authorities charged...
37-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Upper Marlboro Monday Night
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro that claimed...
Three Suspects At Large After Watch Pocket Commercial Burglary In Montgomery County: Police
Officials have released surveillance footage in connection to the burglary of a Watch Pocket store in Montgomery County, authorities say. The burglary occurred at the store on the 10100 block of Colesville Road around 3:40 a.m., Sunday, July 17, according to Montgomery County police. Police are offering up to a...
19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder in 2020 Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a 22-year-old man was shot dead during a weed deal in Woodbridge, Virginia. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced the prosecution of Taron Thomas for the murder, as well as aggravated malicious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect At Large After Fatally Shooting Woman In Upper Marlboro: Police
Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that left one woman dead in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. A man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive E around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, according to Prince George's County police. Both victims...
Police searching for two people accused of attacking gay couple in DC
Police said they are are searching for two people who targeted a gay couple with homophobic slurs before assaulting them.
Police investigating woman shot multiple times in Southeast
Police gave comments Wednesday morning, August, 8, about a woman who was shot multiple times in Southeast DC.
Police search for suspect who stole unattended vehicle with girl inside
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who stole a car in Northwest D.C. while a girl was inside. Metropolitan Police Department detectives said in a release that the unarmed kidnapping and vehicle theft happened on August 4 in the unit block of Thomas Circle Northwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge
Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.
Two Dead, Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Suitland Parkway Crash In Prince George's County
Two were killed and two were seriously injured in an early morning crash on Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. Multiple vehicles crashed on the parkway near Forestville Road in Forestville at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to authorities. Upon arrival, officials said that...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two men charged with attempted murder in connection with Rockville shooting
Rockville police have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a March shooting in Rockville, in which one person allegedly fired at a group of gang members filming a music video. The gang members then returned fire, according to police. Callen Baker, 18, of Jefferson, and Zachary Ciccantelli,...
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': Woman dies after being shot multiple times in SE DC: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. Police are looking for a man in connection to the shooting. D.C. police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
Deadly auto collision in Forestville
A serious car crash at the intersection of Forestville Road & Suitland Parkway has left two dead and two in critical condition. Prince George's County Fire and EMS arrived on scene by around 1:30 a.m. August, 8, according to a tweet and accompanying video by DC Realtime News.
Reward Offered As Police ID 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Bowie
The victim in a fatal Bowie shooting has been identified, authorities say. Brandon Moore, 24, was shot around 9:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 in the 6200 block of Gabriel Street, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. A $25,000 reward...
Teen Busted For Trespassing, Threatening Driver With Handgun Days Apart In St. Mary's County
A teenager in Maryland is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a passing driver in St. Mary’s County near a busy intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park resident Leah Michelle Hicks, 18, was apprehended by members of the sheriff's office following an investigation...
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
thedcpost.com
Bodycam Footage Shows Deadly Police Shooting in Northwest DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released last Friday body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of an individual in Northwest Washington on July 30. Kevin Hargraves-Shird, a 31-year-old man, was shot in Fort Slocum Park by an MPD officer, who has been identified as Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho, a 17-year veteran of DC police.
sungazette.news
Questions still linger in McLean police-involved shooting
McLean resident Jasper Aaron Lynch on July 7 twice asked his family to call 911 while he was having a mental-health crisis. After flinging a wooden mask at Fairfax County police officers who responded to the second call and charging at them while swinging a champagne bottle in the darkened living room, police shot him to death.
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
Comments / 0