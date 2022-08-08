ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

sungazette.news

Police: 18-year-olds charged in McLean church break-in

A witness called Fairfax County police on July 31 at 5:17 p.m. after noticing two men had forced entry through a window at Faith Bible Presbyterian Church, 6901 Haycock Road in McLean, and taken property. Officers located the suspects, both 18-year-old Falls Church men, 18, inside the church. Authorities charged...
MCLEAN, VA
Vienna, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Vienna, VA
City
Dunn Loring, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
bethesdamagazine.com

Two men charged with attempted murder in connection with Rockville shooting

Rockville police have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a March shooting in Rockville, in which one person allegedly fired at a group of gang members filming a music video. The gang members then returned fire, according to police. Callen Baker, 18, of Jefferson, and Zachary Ciccantelli,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
DC News Now

Deadly auto collision in Forestville

A serious car crash at the intersection of Forestville Road & Suitland Parkway has left two dead and two in critical condition. Prince George's County Fire and EMS arrived on scene by around 1:30 a.m. August, 8, according to a tweet and accompanying video by DC Realtime News.
FORESTVILLE, MD
thedcpost.com

Bodycam Footage Shows Deadly Police Shooting in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released last Friday body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of an individual in Northwest Washington on July 30. Kevin Hargraves-Shird, a 31-year-old man, was shot in Fort Slocum Park by an MPD officer, who has been identified as Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho, a 17-year veteran of DC police.
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Questions still linger in McLean police-involved shooting

McLean resident Jasper Aaron Lynch on July 7 twice asked his family to call 911 while he was having a mental-health crisis. After flinging a wooden mask at Fairfax County police officers who responded to the second call and charging at them while swinging a champagne bottle in the darkened living room, police shot him to death.
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
BOWIE, MD

