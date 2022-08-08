Read full article on original website
Fairfax County History, 8/11/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A state commission is studying whether to expand Virginia’s public-education system from 11 grades to 12. •• Margaret Riggles, who has worked at C&P Telephone since 1900, is retiring. •• Because of the summer heat, the Sun...
Arts agencies from Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax teaming up
Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the...
Letter: Arlington board forcing upzoning against will of public
Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
Arlington County Fair draws ever closer
“What a Ride!” is the theme of the 2022 Arlington County Fair, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. More than 75,000 visitors are expected to attend the 46th installment of the free event. “The Arlington County Fair is a non-profit,...
Number of Arlington students staying ‘virtual’ set to plunge
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
Supervisors buy in, literally and figuratively, to affordable-housing project
Fairfax County’s run of affordable-housing projects continued Aug. 2 when the Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 to authorize $33.3 million to fund development of a 453-unit project in west McLean. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) will lend the builder, SCG Development Partners LLC, $12,606,290 from the...
Departing-in-2023 Foust still has much on his plate
Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
Fairfax government to offer electric-vehicle-charging options
Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County. Based on a retail-fee schedule approved unanimously Aug. 2 by the Board of Supervisors, the county the following day began levying motorists a cost of 30 cents per kilowatt hour to charge their electric vehicles.
Schools & Military, 8/11/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Force. •• Dongxu Pan of Vienna earned a doctoral degree in chemistry and Alison Sadler of McLean earned a bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics during recent commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. •• Ana...
Letter: Missing Middle will provide options for more people
Editor: I support the Arlington County Board’s proposed changes to residential zoning. Right now, 78 percent of the county is limited to single-family homes. In my neighborhood, bulldozers are plowing up a 9.5-acre site to build 40 homes, selling for at least $2 million each. The site is adjacent...
Editor’s Notebook: Smoke’em if you got’em
It’s summertime so let’s dip one more time into the archives of the Northern Virginia Sun, dialing it back to this week in 1971. A new survey of America’s high-schoolers was out that week, and it appears that 29% of boys and 27% of girls acknowledged smoking regularly. (Smoking what, exactly, appears to not have been part of the survey.)
Democrats overwhelmingly, but not unanimously, back bond package
By overwhelming but (with one exception) not unanimous margins, the Arlington County Democratic Committee has voted to support the six Arlington government bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot. The action, in line with decades’ worth of tradition within the party, means Democratic literature will ask the Arlington electorate to...
Police: 18-year-olds charged in McLean church break-in
A witness called Fairfax County police on July 31 at 5:17 p.m. after noticing two men had forced entry through a window at Faith Bible Presbyterian Church, 6901 Haycock Road in McLean, and taken property. Officers located the suspects, both 18-year-old Falls Church men, 18, inside the church. Authorities charged...
NAACP, church launch school-supply drive
The Arlington branch of the NAACP is teaming up with Mount Olive Baptist Church to collect school supplies. The effort is designed to “help children get a positive start to the upcoming school year,” NAACP officials said. School-supply donations can be dropped off at the church, 1601 13th...
Editor’s Notebook: Smart move on substitutes
On very rare occasions, we the newspaper and I the individual might be just a smidge critical of the running of local school districts. Not sure if anyone has noticed, but it sometimes veiled references to my discontent surface in blogs or on the editorial page. [I did that last...
APS set to welcome parents into buildings
After two years in which parents have largely been asked (and in many cases required) to stay out of school buildings and classrooms owing to public-health conditions, Arlington Public Schools leaders say they are hoping to welcome them back for the year that starts later this month. “We’re looking forward...
Democrats plan ‘all-hands-on-deck’ election effort
Arlington County Democratic Committee chairman Steve Baker on Aug. 3 issued an “all-hands-on-deck” call for members of the rank-and-file to get involved as volunteers in the Nov. 8 election. His request came during a meeting in which local Democrats seemed to be coming to grips with concerns that...
Questions still linger in McLean police-involved shooting
McLean resident Jasper Aaron Lynch on July 7 twice asked his family to call 911 while he was having a mental-health crisis. After flinging a wooden mask at Fairfax County police officers who responded to the second call and charging at them while swinging a champagne bottle in the darkened living room, police shot him to death.
Arlington swimmers win multiple races at all-stars
Violet Mullen for the Overlee Flying Fish and Diego Ramos of the Fort Myer Squids were the two double-race winners from Arlington pools at recent season-ending individual all-star swimming meets. Also, Mac Marsh for Arlington’s Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels won a race and finished second in two others.
Police: Disruptive man banned from Vienna grocery store
An employee at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. that a man was cursing and yelling at an autistic child and his parents in the store. The employee attempted to get the man to calm down when he began cursing at her, police said.
