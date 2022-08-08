Read full article on original website
Akpore takes over as Knox's men's soccer coach
GALESBURG — Kevwe Akpore, formerly assistant men’s soccer coach at Knox, has been named as the head men’s soccer coach for the program. Akpore replaces Brian O’ Connor, who has accepted the position of head men’s soccer coach at Randolph College in Lynchburg, Virginia. Akpore...
Takeaways from Galesburg's first official football practice in 2022
GALESBURG — Galesburg High School's football team has already overcome a bit of adversity. The Silver Streaks attended their first official practice of the 2022 season Monday morning, and they honed their skills outside on their turf playing surface, inside the school's fieldhouse and then headed back outdoors. The...
Monmouth College has hired a new tennis coach. Meet Brian Dahlstrom...
MONMOUTH — With more than three decades of tennis coaching and teaching experience, Brian Dahlstrom has been named the head tennis coach for the Monmouth men's and women's programs. Dahlstrom comes to Monmouth from the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline where he was in his second stint as...
Takeaways from Monmouth's All-City Golf Tourney
MONMOUTH — Standing behind the tee box at the 16th hole, Scott Weber chatted with a friend who had just arrived on the scene on the final day of the Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament Sunday at Gibson Woods. “Pretty good,” Weber replied to Jeff Walters’ ‘How’s it going?’ inquiry....
John K. “Jack” Sackfield
John K. “Jack” Sackfield, 81 of Rock Island, Illinois passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Country Manor in Davenport, Iowa. Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Community Bible Church in Matherville. Burial is in the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Rock Island, IL. Visitation is 2-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be left to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
Man About Town: Galesburg's Ryan Crane 'wants to bring joy' to the community
Ryan Crane of Galesburg can be seen most days walking around town, picking up trash along the way and stopping to spread joy to people in his path.
OSF HealthCare integrating with Western Illinois Cancer Treatment Center
GALESBURG — OSF HealthCare and Western Illinois Cancer Treatment Center (WICTC) have signed a letter of intent to integrate WICTC into OSF HealthCare, allowing for an expansion of oncology services in the Western Region. The freestanding radiation treatment center, located at 450 Mayo Dr. in Galesburg, has been serving west-central Illinois and eastern Iowa for 35 years.
Nonprofit looking to collect 5,000 donated shoes from Galesburg area
GALESBURG — Soles4souls, a nonprofit from Nashville, Tennessee, will be holding a shoe drive with the aim of collecting 5,000 “gently used” shoes from Galesburg residents. Penny Wagher wrote in a news release that people can drop off shoes through Dec. 31 at the Immaculate Heart of...
OSF PromptCare clinic to move into former Cottage Hospital. Here's what you can expect
GALESBURG — OSF Healthcare is moving the location of its PromptCare clinic to 698 N. Kellogg St., the site of the former Cottage Hospital’s emergency department. OSF Healthcare’s Media Relations Coordinator Lee Batsakis announced the move on Tuesday, stating the new clinic is slated to open in September after OSF’s Galesburg PromptCare site leaves its current location next to the OSF St. Mary Medical Center at 3375 N. Seminary St.
Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen
GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
