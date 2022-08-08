GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.

