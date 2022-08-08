Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
sungazette.news
Police: 18-year-olds charged in McLean church break-in
A witness called Fairfax County police on July 31 at 5:17 p.m. after noticing two men had forced entry through a window at Faith Bible Presbyterian Church, 6901 Haycock Road in McLean, and taken property. Officers located the suspects, both 18-year-old Falls Church men, 18, inside the church. Authorities charged...
mocoshow.com
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
Police: Parkville man struck by lightning died in hospital
Police say the man that was struck by lightning during Thursday's severe weather event has died. Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
sungazette.news
Police: Disruptive man banned from Vienna grocery store
An employee at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. that a man was cursing and yelling at an autistic child and his parents in the store. The employee attempted to get the man to calm down when he began cursing at her, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Police: Man arrested for malicious wounding after shooting
Fairfax County police on July 30 at 4:52 p.m. responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street in the Dunn Loring area. Officers’ investigation revealed the victim was a former tenant of the home and was there visiting a 30-year-old man from Vienna.
Teen Busted For Trespassing, Threatening Driver With Handgun Days Apart In St. Mary's County
A teenager in Maryland is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a passing driver in St. Mary’s County near a busy intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park resident Leah Michelle Hicks, 18, was apprehended by members of the sheriff's office following an investigation...
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Stafford County
A single vehicle accident in Stafford County on Monday night left one woman dead, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
Questions still linger in McLean police-involved shooting
McLean resident Jasper Aaron Lynch on July 7 twice asked his family to call 911 while he was having a mental-health crisis. After flinging a wooden mask at Fairfax County police officers who responded to the second call and charging at them while swinging a champagne bottle in the darkened living room, police shot him to death.
sungazette.news
Cash tray stolen from restaurant’s drive-thru window
An employee at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police about a theft that occurred Aug. 1 at 2 a.m. Two men were in a vehicle in the drive-through placing an order. When they reached the cashier’s window, the passenger, who was seated in the rear seat, got out of the vehicle, grabbed the tray of cash from the register and the men fled the area in the vehicle, police said.
Eight Displaced By Laurel Grill Fire That Caused $100K In Damage To Townhouse
An evening grill fire left over $100,000 in damages to a Laurel townhouse and left eight displaced, authorities say. The fire broke out in the two-story townhouse around 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 7200 block of Paperback Terrace, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department. Visible flames...
WTOP
Police: Motorcyclist killed, 3 injured in Prince William Co. crash
Prince William County Police have identified a Quantico, Virginia, motorcycle driver killed in a crash near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Allen Dent Road in Dumfries. In a statement, police said that 46-year-old Jason Alan Whitaker of Quantico was driving southbound on the highway in “an apparent reckless manner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': Woman dies after being shot multiple times in SE DC: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. Police are looking for a man in connection to the shooting. D.C. police...
Twelve Treated For Injuries After Maryland Deck Collapse: Officials
At least 12 people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Glen Burnie, authorities say.Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after the deck on the home in the 299 block of Roesler Avenue collapsed around 11:51 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police.Thirty-fi…
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 1 in Dumfries
A Quantico man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
NBC Washington
Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington
A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
U-Haul Destroyed After Going Up In Flames Following Collision In Hughesville
The driver of a rented U-Haul in Maryland was able to escape harm, but his truck didn't fare well when an engine fire sparked following a collision, officials announced. In Charles County, first responders in Hughesville responded to a stretch of Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville near the intersection of Brandywine Road for a reported crash over the weekend.
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
Comments / 0