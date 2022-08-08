ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

sungazette.news

Police: 18-year-olds charged in McLean church break-in

A witness called Fairfax County police on July 31 at 5:17 p.m. after noticing two men had forced entry through a window at Faith Bible Presbyterian Church, 6901 Haycock Road in McLean, and taken property. Officers located the suspects, both 18-year-old Falls Church men, 18, inside the church. Authorities charged...
MCLEAN, VA
mocoshow.com

Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity

Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
OLNEY, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Disruptive man banned from Vienna grocery store

An employee at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. that a man was cursing and yelling at an autistic child and his parents in the store. The employee attempted to get the man to calm down when he began cursing at her, police said.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Man arrested for malicious wounding after shooting

Fairfax County police on July 30 at 4:52 p.m. responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street in the Dunn Loring area. Officers’ investigation revealed the victim was a former tenant of the home and was there visiting a 30-year-old man from Vienna.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Questions still linger in McLean police-involved shooting

McLean resident Jasper Aaron Lynch on July 7 twice asked his family to call 911 while he was having a mental-health crisis. After flinging a wooden mask at Fairfax County police officers who responded to the second call and charging at them while swinging a champagne bottle in the darkened living room, police shot him to death.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Cash tray stolen from restaurant’s drive-thru window

An employee at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police about a theft that occurred Aug. 1 at 2 a.m. Two men were in a vehicle in the drive-through placing an order. When they reached the cashier’s window, the passenger, who was seated in the rear seat, got out of the vehicle, grabbed the tray of cash from the register and the men fled the area in the vehicle, police said.
VIENNA, VA
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

