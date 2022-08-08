An employee at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police about a theft that occurred Aug. 1 at 2 a.m. Two men were in a vehicle in the drive-through placing an order. When they reached the cashier’s window, the passenger, who was seated in the rear seat, got out of the vehicle, grabbed the tray of cash from the register and the men fled the area in the vehicle, police said.

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO