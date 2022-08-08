The First Flight Society will soon celebrate the fourth annual National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on August 19, 2022 and is set to feature airplane displays, exhibitors and food trucks. The mission of the celebration is to provide a fun and educational experience promoting, honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and helping educate the world about aviation.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO