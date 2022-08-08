Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
David T. Archer
David T. Archer, of Henrico and formerly Kill Devil Hills, passed away Saturday August 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Mallory and Margaret Archer; brothers James, Calvin, and Roger Archer; step-daughter Denise Beck. David is survived by his wife of 49 years Carolyn, sisters Lucille Bowen,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Carl Harris Daniel Jr.
Carl Harris Daniel Jr., 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died August 7, 2022 in Norfolk, Va. Carl was born January 25, 1938 in Raleigh. He was the son of the late Carl Harris Daniel Sr. and Mildred (Morris) Daniel. Harris joined the United States Army after high school, becoming a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!
Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Final Hatteras Hootenanny of the season set for Thursday
The last Summer Full Moon Hootenanny of the season in Hatteras village is set for Aug. 11, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. Featured vocalist is Mary Joy McDaniel. The event is held on the lawn at the community center next to the Dare County Library. Bring a chair and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett
Salvo, NC – Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Final week of summer reading events set at Dare library branches
Dare County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is coming to a close this coming week. All summer long, this free program has attracted hundreds of children to library programs and, more importantly, kept them reading while they are out of school for the summer.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Helen Clements
Helen Clements, 101, of Gloucester, Va., died August 4, 2022. Helen was born on July 26, 1921 in Baltimore, Md. to the late William and Christine Hall. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Clements, her parents, siblings Paul W. Hall and Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. Survivors include children Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.) and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and other family.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Opioid epidemic funding of $3.4 million coming to Dare County
Over the next 18 years, Dare County will receive a total of $3,433,424 of opioid settlement funding. On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Dare County Health and Human Services director Sheila Davies addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners about programming that will use that funding. In July 2021, a $26...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County steps up to help deal with feral cats
On Monday, August 1, 2022, Dare commissioners were told the feral cat population in the county is about to explode. Because of that impending explosive increase, Outer Banks SPCA president Laurie Amatucci asked for an emergency measure to launch a campaign to trap, neuter and release up to 1,000 feral cats.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Helen Louise Branscome
Helen Louise Branscome, 92, of Jarvisburg, died August 4, 2022. She was born February 1, 1930 in Somerton, Va. to the late William and Dora Hedgebeth. Helen was predeceased by husband Harry James Branscome and brother William Thomas Hedgebeth. Survivors include daughter Shirley Brown (Don), a grandson and two great-grandchildren.
thecoastlandtimes.com
National Aviation Day to feature airplane displays, exhibitors and food trucks
The First Flight Society will soon celebrate the fourth annual National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on August 19, 2022 and is set to feature airplane displays, exhibitors and food trucks. The mission of the celebration is to provide a fun and educational experience promoting, honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and helping educate the world about aviation.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Maryland brothers practice catch and release fishing at Jennette’s Pier
Having fun in family fishing program, brothers Lucas, Avery and Hendrick Chua out of Maryland caught and released this flounder during their time at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head recently. Fishing has been somewhat slow, but skilled anglers are catching sheepshead around the pilings. Bluefish, small croaker and pigfish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bystanders and first responders come to rescue of man in Salvo
In the northern villages on Hatteras Island, Chicamacomico Banks volunteers were called out twice in the space of an hour on Monday, August 8, 2022. Quick action from bystanders and first responders – along with their training and equipment – revived a man. The two events unfolded starting...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase
An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jarvisburg woman scores $150,000 lottery ticket win: ‘I really still can’t believe it’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced a big win by a Currituck County woman. Latoya Banks, of Jarvisburg, set a goal of buying a house for her four children by the end of the year and a $150,000 lottery win will help make that dream come true. “Oh my...
Comments / 0