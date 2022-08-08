Read full article on original website
Related
FIT Graduates on Sustainability, Circularity & Secondhand
Click here to read the full article. For about 15 years, a capstone project at the Fashion Institute of Technology has given students 13 weeks to build a denim brand from scratch—including fabric development and design. Since its start, approximately 1,000 students have participated. “We expected a lot from the students; we got a lot from the students,” said Jeffrey Silberman, the former chairperson of the Textile Development and Marketing Department at the Fashion Institute of Technology. The Denim Project at FIT has also seen a bevy of industry advisors share their expertise with students, helping the next generation. Lenzing has been...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develops Energy Portfolio That Could Efficiently Meet Energy Requirements in Africa by 2040
The foreseeable end of the cycle of oil, gas, and coal, which has also been generating a significant increase in greenhouse gases, is what causes the current energy crisis. The electricity demand is rising as Southern Africa's economy expands quickly. To effectively meet this demand, it will be necessary to...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Experts warn that climate change, increasing populations are threatening the resilience of UK wastewater infrastructure
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth have examined the dynamic changes in the resilience of UK wastewater treatment works, now known as Water Resource Recovery Facilities (WRRFs), and discovered that environmental stressors are increasing the potential for pollution events. WRRFs play a vital role in our day-to-day lives by producing...
Report: Rural Electric Cooperatives Lack Women, Minorities in Elected Positions
A new report from ACORN International shows that while rural America is becoming more diverse, rural electricity cooperatives fail to reflect that diversity. The Rural Power Project–ACORN International and the Labor Neighbor Research and Training Center–surveyed the elected leadership of 888 rural electricity cooperatives (RECs) nationwide and found them to be nearly all white and all male.
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
rigzone.com
UK Government Funds University of Aberdeen Hydrogen Study
The UK Government has granted $265,800 to the University of Aberdeen’s School of Engineering for a project aiming to create a new process to obtain hydrogen from organic waste as part of the energy transition. The funding, from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio under the Department of Business, Energy,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joby Expands Partnership With Us Department of Defense
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, today announced an expansion of its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program that increases the contract’s potential value by more than $45 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005094/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft primed for flight at the company’s manufacturing and flight testing facility in Marina, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Missouri budget makes smart investment in community health centers
Each year, National Health Center Week presents an opportunity to spotlight the contributions that community health centers make to our communities. This year, we are celebrating not only the outstanding care that community health centers provide, but also the investment Missourians are making to keep this infrastructure strong. As the medical home to more than […] The post Missouri budget makes smart investment in community health centers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
rigzone.com
Wind Industry Feeling Tight Squeeze On Supply Chain
The wind energy market is growing fast but many turbine and component suppliers face negative profits in the face of serious supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said. — The wind energy market is growing fast, doubling in size in the last five years. Nonetheless, many turbine and component suppliers face negative profits in the face of serious supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said.
marketplace.org
Inflation Reduction Act’s climate change funding takes aim at environmental inequity
Senate Democrats have narrowly passed — and their House colleagues will vote on Friday — on their $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. About half the new spending — $370 billion — is aimed at climate change: reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the U.S., encouraging low- or zero-emission technologies, and helping vulnerable communities mitigate the effects of a hotter, more polluted, environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Terabase Energy Raises $44 Million to Reduce Cost, Increase Scalability of Solar Power Plant Deployment
Solar technology company Terabase Energy recently raised $44 million in a Series B round co-led by Prelude Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate-focused venture capital firm founded by Bill Gates. Terabase offers a digital and robotic automation platform that aims to reduce the cost and increase the scalability of solar power plants. The platform has been used by more than 500 firms and developers to deploy large-scale solar projects in more than 30 countries around the world. Matt Campbell, CEO of Terabase Energy, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Boosting renewable energy use can happen quickly – and reduce harm to low-income people if done thoughtfully
With many nations making efforts to transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, SciLine interviewed Erin Baker, a professor of industrial engineering and operations at UMass Amherst. Baker discussed the technological, political and regulatory efforts needed for this transition, as well as ways that our fossil fuel-dependent system disproportionately harms poor communities and communities of color. The Conversation has collaborated with SciLine to bring you highlights from the discussion, which have been edited for brevity and clarity. How is our country doing at making the transition to renewable energy? Erin Baker: There has been amazing technological change over the past 15 years....
Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats
Farmers are adopting precision agriculture, using data collected by GPS, satellite imagery, internet-connected sensors and other technologies to farm more efficiently. While these practices could help increase crop yields and reduce costs, the technology behind the practices is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery, with the aim of disrupting food production. Food producers around the world have been under increasing pressure, a problem exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and rising fuel and fertilizer costs. Farmers are trying to produce more food but with fewer resources, pushing the food production system toward its breaking point. In...
Agriculture Online
Scott bill would help small livestock producers
The United States loses an average of 17,000 beef producers each year, said House Agriculture chairman David Scott in filing legislation that would increase USDA support of small producers and help them find local and regional markets for their beef. “We believe we are on the right track,” Scott told...
Nature.com
Reviewing the ecological impacts of offshore wind farms
Offshore wind energy is widely regarded as one of the most credible sources for increasing renewable energy production towards a resilient and decarbonised energy supply. However, current expectations for the expansion of energy production from offshore wind may lead to significant environmental impacts. Assessing ecological risks to marine ecosystems from electricity production from wind is both timely and vital. It will support the adoption of management measures that minimize impacts and the environmental sustainability of the offshore wind energy sector.
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field
North Carolina A&T State University is already known as the nation's top producer of Black engineers. So the transition to direct some of the talented people in their community into the clean energy sector could be almost seamless. The post NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field appeared first on NewsOne.
Nilit Report Cites Progress in Key Sustainability Initiatives
Click here to read the full article. Nilit, one of the world’s largest producers of nylon 6.6 fiber for apparel and owner of the Sensil sustainable brand, has published a progress report on the goals outlined a year ago in the company’s first sustainability report, “Making Nylon Sustainable.” The update details 2021 achievements in the areas of manufacturing product and social responsibility that are strategic components of Nilit’s comprehensive “Planet Promise” sustainability strategy. “Our first sustainability report was quite expansive, covering a full range of initiatives to reduce our own environmental footprint and provide the outstanding nylon 6.6 products that enable a...
Comments / 0