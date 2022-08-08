Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center Relocates
The Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center has relocated to 8703 Flower Ave. The center was previously located at 8513 Piney Branch Road for 50 years. County Executive Marc Elrich attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location last week and congratulated TESS for their new building. “I...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 8/11/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A state commission is studying whether to expand Virginia’s public-education system from 11 grades to 12. •• Margaret Riggles, who has worked at C&P Telephone since 1900, is retiring. •• Because of the summer heat, the Sun...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Star-studded voting rights celebration encourages 10 million more registered Black voters
The all-star program presented what organizers called a tremendous opportunity to educate the public regarding the significance of the Voting Rights Act and the dangerous threats from the Supreme Court. Held at the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust in Washington D.C.’s historic Shaw District, the event also highlighted the “anti-democracy forces”...
sungazette.news
Arlington County Fair draws ever closer
“What a Ride!” is the theme of the 2022 Arlington County Fair, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. More than 75,000 visitors are expected to attend the 46th installment of the free event. “The Arlington County Fair is a non-profit,...
sungazette.news
Schools & Military, 8/11/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Force. •• Dongxu Pan of Vienna earned a doctoral degree in chemistry and Alison Sadler of McLean earned a bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics during recent commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. •• Ana...
wcti12.com
Family asks for cards, emails to celebrate WWII Tuskegee Airman's 100th birthday
WASHINGTON (WJLA/TND) — A World War II Tuskegee Airman celebrated a big milestone Monday as he turned 100 years old. His family is hoping you might help mark his centenary birthday with a bit of fanfare. Lt. John Curry and his wife are longtime residents in the nation's capital...
BYU Newsnet
President Nelson to rededicate Washington D.C. Temple
President Russell M. Nelson will rededicate the newly renovated Washington D.C. Temple on Aug. 14, the Church announced last Wednesday. The entire First Presidency will be among the 12 Church leaders present for the rededication, along with Elders Quentin L. Cook, D. Todd Christofferson and Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The rededication will be President Nelson’s first such event since dedicating the Rome Italy Temple in 2019.
sungazette.news
Letter: Arlington board forcing upzoning against will of public
Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
aerotechnews.com
Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
Alexandria remembers Benjamin Thomas, 16-year-old Black boy lynched in 1899
On Monday night in Alexandria, dozens of people remembered the life of a Black teen killed by a mob of angry white people who lynched him at the turn of the century.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Smoke’em if you got’em
It’s summertime so let’s dip one more time into the archives of the Northern Virginia Sun, dialing it back to this week in 1971. A new survey of America’s high-schoolers was out that week, and it appears that 29% of boys and 27% of girls acknowledged smoking regularly. (Smoking what, exactly, appears to not have been part of the survey.)
alxnow.com
Free haircuts and school supplies for kids in Alexandria on Sunday
As local kids prepare to head back to school, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue and ARHA is hosting their annual School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe Street) on Sunday, Aug. 14. The...
multihousingnews.com
WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project
The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
sungazette.news
Number of Arlington students staying ‘virtual’ set to plunge
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
WJLA
'We can't afford the school supplies:' DC back-to-school bash helps families in need
WASHINGTON (7News) — It is considered one of the largest book bag giveaways east of the Anacostia River -- the annual Bellevue Back-to-School Bash. The woman behind it is Monisa Waters who has been a librarian in the District of Columbia for 16 years. She says early on she would notice children coming into her branch, the William O. Lockridge/Bellevue Neighborhood Library, asking if she had school supplies. It made her reflect on her childhood when she would go to school and see her classmates coming in with brand new backpacks and school supplies and she didn’t always have the necessary supplies she needed for back to school.
sungazette.news
Letter: Missing Middle will provide options for more people
Editor: I support the Arlington County Board’s proposed changes to residential zoning. Right now, 78 percent of the county is limited to single-family homes. In my neighborhood, bulldozers are plowing up a 9.5-acre site to build 40 homes, selling for at least $2 million each. The site is adjacent...
WJLA
Bowser responds to alleged hate crime where 2 DC men were beaten & called anti-gay slurs
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser responded Tuesday to reports of a hate crime that took place in the District on Sunday, Aug. 7. Two men were walking down 1700 7th Street Northwest when more than one person punched them several times and called them slurs that were not only anti-gay, they included references to monkeypox, MPD said.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
bethesdamagazine.com
Friends and family recall Potomac sisters who died in Long Island house fire
Lindsay Wiener wasn’t particularly athletically inclined, but she and her friend Sammy London decided at the last minute to join the junior varsity basketball team during their sophomore year at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda. The coaches questioned their intentions, according to London, but ultimately allowed the pair to join....
