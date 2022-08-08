Egg Harbor tops Maplewood in regular season finale on 105.1 The GOAT, playoff field set

Read full article on original website
Girls' golf opens high school athletics season
The first local high school athletic event of the upcoming school year will take place on the golf course this morning in Oconto. Luxemburg-Casco and Sturgeon Bay are slated to join Bonduel, NEW Lutheran, Oconto, and Oconto Falls at River Island Golf Course in Oconto Falls for their first competition of the season.
All-Shoreland League features local players
Players representing Algoma and Casco made the All-Shoreland League roster announced this week. The Casco A's had pitcher Noah Lindsley and manager Nathan Yagodinski were named to the squad. The Algoma 'Guins had outfielder Jacob Kleeman and designated hitter Austen Dart make the team, while Tyler Neinas was selected as an honorable mention. You can see the full team below.
With the Korths, Menasha is a team to watch out for
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Jeramie Korth has led Menasha to two state title games and one state championship in 2014, so he knows what it takes to reach the ultimate game. If he's to add to those numbers this season, it might be because of another Korth, his son A.J. The senior is a dynamic quarterback who's always one missed tackle from a touchdown.
Two Quarterbacks nominated for Senior Award
Two local quarterbacks have been named to a Preseason watch list for the Dave Krieg Award. The award is given annually to the state’s top senior quarterback as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Mitchell Thompson of Kewaunee and Jack Peterson of Southern Door were the two selected...
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr Show
As a new Packer Season is upon us, every long-time fan has special memories regarding games attended at Lambeau, legendary players you have met, and experiences that you had that were only possible because you were a Packers Fan. One of my favorite memories was of my weekly attendance at the Bart Starr Show during the late 70s through the early 80s.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
A portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay will close next week to repair a railroad crossing.
Racing Sausages to participate in Shanty Days
The traditional celebration of the Lake in Algoma returns this weekend with Shanty Days and the famous Racing Sausages for the first time. An estimated 25,000 people have attended the event in the past, which will feature an art show, street fair, live music, 5K Run/Walk and Kids Superhero Fun Run, beach volleyball tournament, car show, parade, and more. Parade organizer Jim Rabas expects another big weekend in Algoma. He says the parade at noon on Saturday is one of the biggest in the area and even caught the attention of the Milwaukee Brewers and its Racing Sausages.
Elmer Gustave Tanck
Elmer Gustave Tanck, 79, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. He was born May 8, 1943 in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Elmer Tanck and Viola (Marshall) Tanck. During his high school career as a wrestler, Elmer was a two-time state qualifier in the heavy weight division. He graduated from Sevastopol High School with the Class of 1961. Elmer loved baseball and played many years in Door County League for West Jacksonport. In later years, Elmer enjoyed playing softball in the Doubleheader League for Carlsville Bar. On June 18, 1966, Elmer and Shirley Mae Kuehn were united in marriage at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy, where the couple have remained members. Elmer worked at American Motors Corporation in Kenosha before returning to Sturgeon Bay to work for Peterson Plumbing & Heating as a journeyman plumber and then as a pipefitter at Peterson Builders. Elmer's plumbing career lasted over 30 years. In 2002, Elmer and his family purchased The Farm in Sevastopol. Elmer’s daily presence at The Farm will be missed by all the visitors that have become family over the past 20 years. He enjoyed cooking for family and large gatherings. Elmer was faithful to his Lord and Savior and loved his church family at St. John.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
Green Bay Man Remains Hospitalized Following a Weekend Traffic Incident on I-43
A Green Bay man is still receiving medical treatment following a motorcycle crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to Major Jason Orth with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the 66-year-old man was traveling south on the interstate highway on his motorcycle just before noon north of Schley Road.
Northern Door Children's Center excited for 4K collaboration with Gibraltar
Starting school for the first time can be difficult, but a new collaboration in northern Door County could make it easier for your children. This marks the first year Gibraltar Area Schools will offer a 4K program to the community, an initiative started by the since retired superintendent Tina Van Meer. The challenge before was not upsetting the area's 4K ecosystem established by Northern Door Children's Center in Sister Bay, Peninsula Preschool in Ephraim, and the Dragonfly program at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor. All four institutions will work together as Gibraltar begins its 4K pilot program. That has meant changes for Northern Door Children's Center beyond the addition they are putting on their facility to accommodate the extra section of 4K students. Karen Corekin-DeLaMer from the center says they began adjusting their curriculum last year to accommodate the students crossing over from their facility to Gibraltar for kindergarten.
Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, there’s something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What happens if you’re in accident with an uninsured driver
(WFRV) – If you’re in a car accident that is not your fault but the other drive doesn’t have insurance, it can be difficult to know what happens next. Attorney Kristen Scheuerman with Herrling Clark Law Firm tells Local 5 Live viewers what you should do in this instance and how their team of experts can help.
Algoma man who died crashing into a haybine identified
RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man from Algoma who died following a crash with a haybine. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6 around 4:30 p.m., there was a reported accident on CTH AB in the Township of Red River. An initial investigation showed that a haybine was going northbound on CTH AB and a pickup truck ran into the back of it.
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ in the Kaukauna area is open to traffic. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the completion of the project Tuesday. Construction began on April 25. The roundabout opened the night of Aug. 8. Work continues on...
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
Algoma man dies after crashing into haybine
A 37-year-old man from Algoma was pronounced dead on scene after crashing into a haybine Saturday night.
Kewaunee County crash victim identified
The 37-year-old Algoma man who died in a traffic accident in Kewaunee County has been identified. Jeremy J. Garrett was driving his pick-up truck northbound on County Highway AB when he drove into the back of a hay bine at a high rate of speed. The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Luxemburg Fire and Rescue, Luxemburg Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, and Red River First Responders all assisted with the call after the crash was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on August 6th. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
