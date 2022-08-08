Read full article on original website
Number of Arlington students staying ‘virtual’ set to plunge
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
Arts agencies from Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax teaming up
Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the...
Arlington jobs picture brightens in new data
If two downstate jurisdictions wouldn’t mind stepping out of the way, Arlington could regain the solo crown of lowest jobless rate in Virginia that it held for years and years in the pre-COVID environment. With 151,259 residents counted in the civilian workforce and 3,239 looking for jobs, the county’s...
Arlington swimmers win multiple races at all-stars
Violet Mullen for the Overlee Flying Fish and Diego Ramos of the Fort Myer Squids were the two double-race winners from Arlington pools at recent season-ending individual all-star swimming meets. Also, Mac Marsh for Arlington’s Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels won a race and finished second in two others.
State, Fairfax officials ecstatic about Hilton expansion
State and local leaders on Aug. 4 praised plans by Hilton to maintain and upgrade its global headquarters in Tysons and create hundreds of new jobs there. “Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call Fairfax County home,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement.
Vienna Post 180 team selects its 2022 MVP
As a result of his all-around versatile and productive performance, Bannon Brazell was chosen as Vienna Post 180’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 American Legion summer baseball season. Brazell played three positions – third base, he caught and pitched – for Vienna, helping the team win the District...
Editor’s Notebook: Smart move on substitutes
On very rare occasions, we the newspaper and I the individual might be just a smidge critical of the running of local school districts. Not sure if anyone has noticed, but it sometimes veiled references to my discontent surface in blogs or on the editorial page. [I did that last...
Park Authority to preserve home with Civil War ties
The Fairfax County Park Authority has received a land dedication that will allow for the preservation of an historic home dating to the 19th century. Arrowbrook Centre LLC on July 22 transferred the property, set on 2.6 acres on the northwest quadrant of Centreville Road and Sunrise Valley Drive in the Herndon area.
Grant to Historical Society will help tell stories of enslaved
The Arlington Historical Society is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in parts of the state we would have difficulty reaching otherwise,” said David Bearinger, senior director of Grants & Global Virginia Programs for the organization. “Seven of the grants in this most recent cycle are to organizations that have never received support from Virginia Humanities before. We are grateful to these and to all our grantees over the past 47 years, as indispensable partners nourishing every aspect of our work statewide.”
Arlington school system almost there on staff recruitment
Arlington Public Schools is on track to have all the teachers it needs to welcome students back to classrooms later in August. With just 68 full-time vacancies, the school system’s ranks were 97.8-percent filled as of Aug. 4, Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members at that evening’s meeting.
NAACP, church launch school-supply drive
The Arlington branch of the NAACP is teaming up with Mount Olive Baptist Church to collect school supplies. The effort is designed to “help children get a positive start to the upcoming school year,” NAACP officials said. School-supply donations can be dropped off at the church, 1601 13th...
Letter: Missing Middle will provide options for more people
Editor: I support the Arlington County Board’s proposed changes to residential zoning. Right now, 78 percent of the county is limited to single-family homes. In my neighborhood, bulldozers are plowing up a 9.5-acre site to build 40 homes, selling for at least $2 million each. The site is adjacent...
Democrats overwhelmingly, but not unanimously, back bond package
By overwhelming but (with one exception) not unanimous margins, the Arlington County Democratic Committee has voted to support the six Arlington government bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot. The action, in line with decades’ worth of tradition within the party, means Democratic literature will ask the Arlington electorate to...
Fairfax government to offer electric-vehicle-charging options
Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County. Based on a retail-fee schedule approved unanimously Aug. 2 by the Board of Supervisors, the county the following day began levying motorists a cost of 30 cents per kilowatt hour to charge their electric vehicles.
Police: 18-year-olds charged in McLean church break-in
A witness called Fairfax County police on July 31 at 5:17 p.m. after noticing two men had forced entry through a window at Faith Bible Presbyterian Church, 6901 Haycock Road in McLean, and taken property. Officers located the suspects, both 18-year-old Falls Church men, 18, inside the church. Authorities charged...
Rules change will reduce public-comment opportunities in Arlington
Is it an effort to merely streamline the process, or a plot to curtail independent voices from reaching the public at Arlington County Board meetings? You make the call. Before leaving on their summer hiatus, County Board members made a small but not necessarily insignificant change to the rules governing the public-comment period that kicks off Saturday board meetings.
Police: Disruptive man banned from Vienna grocery store
An employee at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. that a man was cursing and yelling at an autistic child and his parents in the store. The employee attempted to get the man to calm down when he began cursing at her, police said.
Questions still linger in McLean police-involved shooting
McLean resident Jasper Aaron Lynch on July 7 twice asked his family to call 911 while he was having a mental-health crisis. After flinging a wooden mask at Fairfax County police officers who responded to the second call and charging at them while swinging a champagne bottle in the darkened living room, police shot him to death.
Democrats plan ‘all-hands-on-deck’ election effort
Arlington County Democratic Committee chairman Steve Baker on Aug. 3 issued an “all-hands-on-deck” call for members of the rank-and-file to get involved as volunteers in the Nov. 8 election. His request came during a meeting in which local Democrats seemed to be coming to grips with concerns that...
Cash tray stolen from restaurant’s drive-thru window
An employee at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police about a theft that occurred Aug. 1 at 2 a.m. Two men were in a vehicle in the drive-through placing an order. When they reached the cashier’s window, the passenger, who was seated in the rear seat, got out of the vehicle, grabbed the tray of cash from the register and the men fled the area in the vehicle, police said.
