thecoastlandtimes.com
Final Hatteras Hootenanny of the season set for Thursday
The last Summer Full Moon Hootenanny of the season in Hatteras village is set for Aug. 11, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. Featured vocalist is Mary Joy McDaniel. The event is held on the lawn at the community center next to the Dare County Library. Bring a chair and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!
Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Carl Harris Daniel Jr.
Carl Harris Daniel Jr., 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died August 7, 2022 in Norfolk, Va. Carl was born January 25, 1938 in Raleigh. He was the son of the late Carl Harris Daniel Sr. and Mildred (Morris) Daniel. Harris joined the United States Army after high school, becoming a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
David T. Archer
David T. Archer, of Henrico and formerly Kill Devil Hills, passed away Saturday August 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Mallory and Margaret Archer; brothers James, Calvin, and Roger Archer; step-daughter Denise Beck. David is survived by his wife of 49 years Carolyn, sisters Lucille Bowen,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett
Salvo, NC – Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo...
A push to preserve original beach houses of Outer Banks
"We want to preserve as many of these wonderful pieces of Southern Shores history as possible."
thecoastlandtimes.com
Maryland brothers practice catch and release fishing at Jennette’s Pier
Having fun in family fishing program, brothers Lucas, Avery and Hendrick Chua out of Maryland caught and released this flounder during their time at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head recently. Fishing has been somewhat slow, but skilled anglers are catching sheepshead around the pilings. Bluefish, small croaker and pigfish...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Timothy Bobko
Timothy Bobko, 74, died August 5, 2022 at home. Tim was born in Elizabeth City on November 14, 1947 to the late Peter and Annie Bobko. He served in the U.S Navy. Survivors include wife Connie Pierce Bobko, children Lori Blenis (Paul) and Daniel Bobko (Elizabeth); and five granddaughters. Memorial...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Helen Clements
Helen Clements, 101, of Gloucester, Va., died August 4, 2022. Helen was born on July 26, 1921 in Baltimore, Md. to the late William and Christine Hall. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Clements, her parents, siblings Paul W. Hall and Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. Survivors include children Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.) and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and other family.
Lonely wild horse finally finds her harem on Outer Banks
COROLLA, N.C. — It’s a rite of passage for all young wild horses living on the northern reaches of the Outer Banks — the time comes when they must strike out on their own. For most fillies and colts, finding a new harem, as family units are...
thecoastlandtimes.com
National Aviation Day to feature airplane displays, exhibitors and food trucks
The First Flight Society will soon celebrate the fourth annual National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on August 19, 2022 and is set to feature airplane displays, exhibitors and food trucks. The mission of the celebration is to provide a fun and educational experience promoting, honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and helping educate the world about aviation.
3 rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River
The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday night after their boat capsized on the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City.
coastalreview.org
Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City set to mark 82nd year
United States Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is celebrating its 82nd birthday Monday, just weeks after the Coast Guard’s 232-year anniversary Aug. 4. Now the Coast Guard’s largest aviation facility and biggest employer in the area, the base on the south side of Elizabeth City covers some 800 acres, a far cry from the original 249 acres when it first began operations Aug. 15, 1940.
islandfreepress.org
Shake Hatteras Music Festival is coming to Salvo on Monday, August 8
The inaugural Shake Hatteras Music Festival is coming to Salvo on Monday, August 8, with roughly a dozen musicians and bands, more than 25 art vendors, and plenty of entertainment for music fans of all tastes. The festival, which has been in the works for a few months, is the...
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County steps up to help deal with feral cats
On Monday, August 1, 2022, Dare commissioners were told the feral cat population in the county is about to explode. Because of that impending explosive increase, Outer Banks SPCA president Laurie Amatucci asked for an emergency measure to launch a campaign to trap, neuter and release up to 1,000 feral cats.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Final week of summer reading events set at Dare library branches
Dare County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is coming to a close this coming week. All summer long, this free program has attracted hundreds of children to library programs and, more importantly, kept them reading while they are out of school for the summer.
