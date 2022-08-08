Read full article on original website
Woman discovers, restores lost garden
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
W.A.R.M. to hold concert fundraiser to help the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to enjoy live music, food and drink as part of a fundraiser to help Watertown’s homeless. Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M., is hosting its First Annual Summer Jam on August 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Frances X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown.
How Awful! Dogs Rescued in Upstate with Quills in their Faces!
Two dogs living in deplorable conditions in Upstate NY - unable to eat and drink on their own - were rescued recently and thankfully, New York State Police arrested a couple over the weekend after they found these poor animals starving and covered in horribly painful porcupine quills. According to...
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
YMCA still seeking funding for community and aquatics center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction on the Watertown YMCA’s community and aquatics center is well underway but the Y is still looking for ways to help fund its $27.5 million price tag. What started as an idea is starting to become a reality. Crews are busy working on...
Cape Vincent Improvement League Receives Award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Cape Vincent Improvement League a Community Health Award to support their Community Garden program. Cape Vincent Improvement League (CVIL) maintains a community garden that donates 100% of the crop to the local food pantry to be distributed to those at risk of hunger. Fresh vegetables are provided from June through September and guest are welcome to freeze or can the items. Fall crops, including potatoes and squash, are stored and distributed until November. This funding supports the purchase of seeds, plants, fertilizer, and garden tools.
Town seeks signatures of support for event center
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is looking to its neighbors for support and for a signature for the construction of an $80 million event center. Town Supervisor Joel Bartlett sent out several letters to neighboring towns and villages, as well as event organizers and community groups.
Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, Watertown, passed away August 9th in the emergency room of the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Cortland, NY. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, joined her parents, a sister and nephew in the Heavenly clouds on August 3, 2022, after a brave battle. Born December 28, 1959, youngest daughter of Rudolph and Ruth (Dutcher) Medynski, she grew up in North Bay and graduated from Camden High School. After a stint at Oneida Silversmiths, a “flag man” in construction areas before women did that and then with Savon, she found a niche in the hearts of breakfast-goers at the drive-in at Adams McDonald’s. Known as “Betty”, she knew many of her customers by voice and could accurately guess how they took their coffee and what their breakfast might be. Michele had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to share a meal or find a baby gift. Her outstanding sense of humor was unmatched - if she was going to a get together, it was not unusual for her to bring a hostess gift - a roll of toilet paper! Hitting a deer always was a fear of hers so she spent a lot of time blowing her horn down the roads. She loved and was beloved by her family as well as her friends.
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Brantley Gilbert concert in Watertown moved indoors
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The venue has been changed for the Branley Gilbert concert in Watertown. The Disable Persons Action Organization confirmed on Monday that Brantley Gilbert will now perform indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, August 17. This was a change as the concert was originally...
Your Town Cicero: Spera's Deli, Grocery and Meat Market serving customers for 40 years
CICERO — Spera's Deli, Grocery and Meat Market has been in operation for 40 years. "Growing up with the store and watching the community grow over time has been incredible," said Mark Spera Jr., whose grandfather first opened the grocery store. "Just to know that me and my family...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
Upcoming Concerts in Morristown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The summer isn’t over yet and Monday nights don’t have to be dull. Morristown’s Monday evening concert will feature outstanding jazz musicians on August 15th. Dan Gagliardi organized the group. For years, he played bass in a local duo, “A Fine Line”. His trombonist son, a music major at SUNY Purchase, will be in the group. In addition, guitarist and Potsdam native Paul Meyers will be featured. Meyers has recorded with Andy Bey, Frank Wess, and others. Their repertoire includes pieces from the American songbook by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and more as well as jazz standards.
Your Turn: feedback on school jobs, drug sniffing dogs & bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School resumes next month and across the north country, there are at least 120 teaching and other positions open. The number does not include substitute teachers and other substitute jobs:. I’m a degreed engineer with 12 years’ experience applying calculus and the latest science to...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Samaritan Summit Village
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at Samaritan Health’s Summit Village Assisted Living Facility. According to Samaritan, three cases have been confirmed in the past week, with the first case identified on August 3 and additional cases on August 7 and August 9. All...
New York couple arrested after emaciated dogs full of porcupine quills found at home
Parish, N.Y. — An Oswego County couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found at their residence with porcupine quills all over their bodies, including two emaciated yellow labs unable to eat because of the quills. State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and...
Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of US Rt. 11, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Born on May 30, 1965 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Fred H. and Alma Roggenkamp Peterson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1984, and attended Jefferson Community College.
Watertown city officials ask residents for input on draft zoning ordinance
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown residents have two chances Tuesday to weigh in on updating the city’s zoning ordinance. City officials have scheduled two open houses to give people a chance to give their input on the draft revision of an ordinance that hasn’t been completely updated since it was adopted in 1959.
