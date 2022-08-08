ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, joined her parents, a sister and nephew in the Heavenly clouds on August 3, 2022, after a brave battle. Born December 28, 1959, youngest daughter of Rudolph and Ruth (Dutcher) Medynski, she grew up in North Bay and graduated from Camden High School. After a stint at Oneida Silversmiths, a “flag man” in construction areas before women did that and then with Savon, she found a niche in the hearts of breakfast-goers at the drive-in at Adams McDonald’s. Known as “Betty”, she knew many of her customers by voice and could accurately guess how they took their coffee and what their breakfast might be. Michele had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to share a meal or find a baby gift. Her outstanding sense of humor was unmatched - if she was going to a get together, it was not unusual for her to bring a hostess gift - a roll of toilet paper! Hitting a deer always was a fear of hers so she spent a lot of time blowing her horn down the roads. She loved and was beloved by her family as well as her friends.

