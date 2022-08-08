Effective: 2022-08-11 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Stephenson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River at Freeport. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Some street closures begin north and south of Illinois Highway 75 and water affects many back yards in Freeport east of the Pecatonica River. Water begins to reach Illinois Highway 75 at the southeast corner of Taylor Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO