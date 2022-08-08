Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles , its software is tough to beat.

Super Mario Odyssey , Metroid Dread and of course , Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.

The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or a brighter display, respectively, for each system.

The immense popularity of the console has only been matched by the quality of these games. And as the Nintendo eShop is extremely active for game developers of all sizes, there’s a healthy choice of games at various prices.

In this list, we will keep you updated with all our anticipated games that are confirmed to launch on the Switch in 2022 and will add new entries as they’ve been announced.

Two Point Campus, 9 August (£34.99, Game.co.uk )

Cult of the Lamb , 11 August (£22.49, Nintendo.co.uk )

PAC-MAN World Re-PAC, 26 August (£39.99, Game.co.uk )

Lego Brawls, 2 September (£39.99, Very.co.uk )

NBA 2K23, 9 September (£42.85, Shopto.net )

Splatoon 3, 9 September (£49.99, Very.co.uk )

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, 6 October (£34.99, Nintendo.co.uk )

No Man’s Sky, 7 October ( Nintendo.co.uk )

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope , 20 October (£49.99, Argos.co.uk )

Persona 5 Royal , 21 October ( Nintendo.co.uk )

Bayonetta 3, 28 October (£49.99, Game.co.uk )

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, 18 November (£99.99, Nintendo.co.uk )