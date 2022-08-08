ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gordon Brown: Cobra should meet to consider how to solve cost-of-living crisis

By Hannah Carmichael
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMQLz_0h8usYf700

Gordon Brown has called on the UK Government’s emergency response committee to come together to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Writing for the Daily Record newspaper on Monday, the former prime minister issued a plea for “urgent measures” to cover further rises in fuel bills amid “millions standing on the edge of a financial precipice”.

He urged Boris Johnson to unite with Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to prepare and agree on an emergency budget – or face growing pressure to recall Parliament and force them to do so.

Mr Brown said: “With millions standing on the edge of a financial precipice, we call for urgent measures to cover the cost of a further £1000-plus rise in fuel bills on top of April’s already painful increases.

Cobra, the UK Government's disaster emergency committee, should be in permanent session to deal with the coming fuel and energy crisis

Gordon Brown, former prime minister

“The facts right now are grim: four in every five pensioners, four in every five single parents and four in every five large families face fuel poverty – that’s when their energy bills come to more than 10 per cent of their weekly incomes.

“About 35 million people in 13.5 million households are under threat of fuel poverty in October – that’s an unprecedented 49.6% of the UK.”

He warned that if no action is taken ahead of a further price rise in January, the number of fuel poor in the UK could reach 39 million people in 15 million households.

Mr Brown said: “ Cobra , the UK Government’s disaster emergency committee, should be in permanent session to deal with the coming fuel and energy crisis.

“Even if Boris Johnson has gone on holiday, his deputies should be negotiating to buy new oil and gas supplies from other countries and urgently creating the extra storage capacity we currently lack.

“We should be persuading homes and buildings – as Germany is now doing – to cut back on energy usage wherever possible in the hope we can prevent formal rationing.”

He also said that Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss should get together to plan and agree an immediate budget to prevent a “winter heating catastrophe”.

Cobra, or COBR (Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms), is a UK Government civil contingencies committee which meets to discuss matters of national emergency or major disruption.

The former prime minister also spoke out on Good Morning Britain on Monday, where he claimed there is a “vacuum” at the centre of Government which has stopped it from tackling the crisis.

He said: “There’s got to be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re asleep at the wheel – there’s nobody at the wheel at the moment.

“You’ve got Boris and his chancellor who have been on holiday, and then you’ve got the two leadership candidates on the campaign trail.

“What’s happening at the centre of Government is there is a vacuum and it’s got to be filled immediately if we’re going to protect people by October.”

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

An Evangelical Pastor’s Sermon Moved Sajid Javid To Resign

Having sensationally resigned from his role as the UK’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid has revealed that he quit his Cabinet-appointed role after hearing a sermon by an evangelical pastor. Last week, the Bromsgrove MP announced his resignation—along with 56 party members—forcing Boris Johnson to retire as leader of the...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa

The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boris Johnson rules out immediate cost-of-living measures

Boris Johnson has no plans to introduce big tax and spending measures before he leaves office to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street has said. Business group leader Tony Danker has urged ministers to "grip the emerging crisis", arguing it "made no sense to wait" for the next PM to arrive.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Energy Crisis#Rationing#Cobra#Uk#The Uk Government#Tory#Parliament
Daily Mail

'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer

Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
The Atlantic

For Britain’s Tories, the Answer Is Always Margaret Thatcher

After 12 years in power, Britain’s Conservative Party has hit a wall, unsure of what it is and what it stands for, what its mission is supposed to be, and how it’s supposed to fulfill it. Having replaced David Cameron with Theresa May, then May with Boris Johnson, it is now replacing Johnson with one of two candidates, both of whom are—once again—demanding a new direction for the party and, in turn, the country. Never has Benjamin Disraeli’s angry jibe that “a Conservative Government is an organized hypocrisy” seemed so apt.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost of living support to successor, says Rayner

Angela Rayner criticised Boris Johnson for refusing to introduce new cost of living measures until a new prime minister has been chosen.The deputy Labour leader believes Mr Johnson should be doing more after clinging on to the job “with white knuckles” until September.“I think it’s disgraceful that Boris Johnson, as the prime minister, has said ‘it’s not my responsibility anymore’. He’s the prime minister of this country,” Ms Rayner said.“Where are you? How dare you let people down when they need you so much.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has suggested his successor will continue to tackle the UK’s cost of living crisis.The outgoing prime minister boasted about the policies his government has put forward and said the next Tory leader will build upon them.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.
BBC

Windrush man was treated shamefully, appeal judges say

A man who travelled to Britain in 1960 when he was three, as part of the Windrush generation, was "shamefully treated", senior judges have said. Hubert Howard was born in Jamaica and died in Britain in 2019, aged 62. He experienced "serious problems" because he could not get formal documentation...
U.K.
BBC

Liz Truss not ruling out emergency payments, says Penny Mordaunt

A senior ally of Liz Truss says the Tory leadership candidate has not ruled out giving help to families struggling with the cost of living crisis. Penny Mordaunt claimed that to say so was "overinterpreting" what Ms Truss had previously said. The foreign secretary had said she would focus on...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy