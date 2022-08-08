Read full article on original website
SDSU Ice Cream Truck in Sioux Falls this weekend raising funds for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The SDSU Ice Cream Truck is coming to Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon. Hope for the Hopeless is holding the ice cream fundraiser from 4-6 p.m., to help orphaned children in Liberia. 100% of the proceeds will be going toward a 40-room dormitory in Liberia that is close to completion. The fundraiser will be held in the FCA parking lot at 1601 E. 69th Street on Sunday, August 14th.
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
South Dakota native trains America’s elite Navy service members
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Willis, a native of Sioux Falls, plays an important role as an instructor at the Naval Education and Training Command, providing the fleet with sailors who possess the basic technical knowledge and skills necessary for naval service. Like all...
South Dakota DCI investigating officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting this afternoon in Sioux Falls. In a statement from the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at W. 12th Street and S. Williams Avenue. One subject engaged officers with a firearm. Law enforcement returned fire and one subject has been pronounced deceased. The investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. More details will be released Wednesday by Sheriff Milstead and Chief Thum. If anyone has information regarding the shooting or witnessed this incident, please contact the police at 605-367-7000.
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
Summit Carbon Solutions wants Iowan land for their CO2 pipline.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Summit Carbon Solutions submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to...
