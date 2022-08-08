Read full article on original website
White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen
A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
BET
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
BET
Emmett Till's Accuser Seen Publicly For The First Time In 20 Years
Just weeks after an unserved arrest warrant was found for Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham has been found in Kentucky. According to the Daily Mail, Carolyn Bryant Donham is 88 years old and living in Kentucky. A Daily Mail reporter asked her son, Thomas Bryant, 71, if his mother would comment on Till. He reportedly shook his head no with his mother standing behind him. The outlet claims she is legally blind and receives hospice care in her home.
Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos
The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
People
Mississippi Attorney General Says There Are No Plans to Prosecute Woman in Emmett Till's Lynching
Mississippi's top law enforcement official says she doesn't plan to pursue criminal charges against Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman whose false allegations led to the lynching of Black teen Emmett Till in 1955. The Associated Press spoke with Michelle Williams, the chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch's...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Emmett Till Accuser Says “I Didn’t Know What Was Planned For Him” In Unpublished Memoir
An excerpt from the unpublished memoir of Emmett Till’s accuser has been publicized. In the surfaced passage, she denies wishing the teenager any harm. The Associated Press reported the text was made public by historian and author Timothy Tyson who acquired the document in 2008 from Carolyn Bryant Donham herself.
REVEALED: Facebook turned over to cops the private chats between Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter that outlined their plan to carry out at-home abortion and 'burn the evidence'
Facebook turned over chats between a Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter discussing preparations for the teen's at-home abortion. Meta, the social media giant's parent company, turned over the direct messages as part of an investigation into the teen's illegal abortion, court documents show. The investigation was launched in April,...
Emmett Till’s accuser won’t be charged for his death. His family is still searching for justice
Emmett Till was kidnapped, tortured, beaten and shot before his body was tied to fan blade and weighed down in a river in Mississippi in 1955.The men who killed the 14-year-old Black boy were acquitted by an all-white jury. They admitted to their crimes in a magazine interview a few months later. Both men have since died.Nobody has been convicted for Till’s death, which galvanised a civil rights movement and attracted nationwide attention to lynchings and racist killings of Black Americans, underscoring the brutal legacy of segregation and shadows of Jim Crow-era violence.His mother Mamie Till-Mobley, who died in...
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusation sparked Emmett Till's lynching
GREENWOOD, Miss. (CBS/AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.A Leflore County grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant Donham's involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury determined that there was not...
BET
Woman Whose Accusation Resulted In Emmett Till's Lynching Will Not Face Justice
A Mississippi grand jury declined to indict the white woman whose sexual harassment accusation against Black teenager Emmett Till led to his 1955 lynching in Mississippi, making it unlikely that she will ever be prosecuted for her alleged role. Despite the discovery in June of an unserved warrant charging Carolyn...
MSNBC
Some think a movie about Emmett Till is unnecessary. Here's why they're wrong.
As conservatives work to eliminate classroom discussions of race that they say will make white children uncomfortable, a new film focused on Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, reminds us of the necessity of confronting the past — even the most painful aspects of it. For as long as racism and white supremacist violence operate as powerful forces in the U.S., and they obviously do, we will need films such as “Till” so we don’t lose sight of where we have been, where we are and where we need to go. Anyone paying attention to recent events in the U.S. — including the surge of hate crimes — knows the story of Emmett Till matters today.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community
DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
Mississippi Grand Jury Finds ‘Insufficient Evidence’ To Charge Carolyn Bryant Donham In Emmett Till’s Killing
While the outcome is not surprising, the continued refusal of the legal system to hold Carolyn Bryan Donham responsible is nonetheless disheartening. The post Mississippi Grand Jury Finds ‘Insufficient Evidence’ To Charge Carolyn Bryant Donham In Emmett Till’s Killing appeared first on NewsOne.
