Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Much needed rain created a beautiful rainbow
Much needed rainfall in and around Jasper on Tuesday resulted in a beautiful rainbow appearing during the early evening hours. This photo was taken by Judy Dunlap and shared with KJAS News. There's more opportunities for rainbows through the week and on Saturday as the National Weather Service has rain...
KLTV
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Volunteer FD’s fought wildfires on Monday
Two volunteer fire departments had to fight wildfires on Monday. Both the Angelina River and Lake Rayburn Fire Departments battled an early afternoon blaze along County Road 061 between Recreational Road 255 and the Westwood Community. They were finally able to contain it with help from the Texas A&M Forest...
kjas.com
Clark & Misty Winslow take ownership of feed stores in Jasper and Woodville
Both Farmers Feed & Supply in Jasper and Tyco General Feed & Ranch Supply in Woodville are under new ownership. Husband and wife Clark & Misty Winslow have purchased both businesses and have immediately gone to work in revamping them in an effort to draw customers in. According to Clark,...
kjas.com
Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
Ball’s Fried Chicken Owner Gives Update On Restaurant Reopening In Lake Charles
It's been almost two years since hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and damaged homes and businesses in the area. Some people are still living in temporary housing and RVs and a lot of businesses in the area have not reopened. Such is the case for both locations of Ball's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
kogt.com
Jerry Wayne Stanley, Jr.
Aka “JWayne”, aka “The Big Deal”. He was a process operator at Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, TX and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and loved exploring Austin with his wife and babygirl. Jerry Wayne Stanley, Jr., 39, of Vidor, TX, resident of Orange County, TX passed away on...
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
KNOE TV8
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We really lost a beautiful soul' | Friends of Lumberton woman who died in Sunday night Beaumont crash honor her with table at Modelos
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends of a 23-year-old Lumberton woman who died in a fiery single-car wreck are honoring her life. Madison Thibodeau lost her life in a Sunday night wreck. Her friends decorated a table at Modelos to honor her memory. Thibodeau's loved ones described her as the sweetest...
kogt.com
Chase Runs Out Of Tread
A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
kjas.com
Local man injured in accident involving motorcycle in North Jasper County
A local man is undergoing treatment following an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle on Highway 96, in the north end of Jasper County. Sgt. Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, that was traveling south on Highway 96 at what is commonly known as "Pipeline Hill", for some unknown reason left the road and turned over on the side of the highway, about a mile north of Recreational Road 255.
Lake Charles American Press
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
kjas.com
Two people injured in three vehicle auto accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 190 and South Main Street here in Jasper. Police and firemen along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after noon when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies when SUV overturns, ejecting him
SABINE PARISH, La. — A Sabine Parish man died when he was ejected from his vehicle, which authorities say overturned several times. Louisiana State Police has identified him as 19-year-old Jack B. Dobbs. Preliminary investigation shows the Converse resident was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway...
Authorities Asking for Help in Motorcycle Theft Investigation in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating multiple motorcycle thefts that occurred in the 800 block of Ballard Lane in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 6th at 8 PM and August 8th at 9:45 AM. Authorities are asking anyone...
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0