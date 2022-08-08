Read full article on original website
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, and team news for Premier League derby
FORMER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte takes his Tottenham side to Stamford Bridge in a big test of the progress they have made. Spurs were impressive on opening day as they hammered Southampton 4-1 in North London. Chelsea were less so at Everton away, but did just enough to earn a...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Yardbarker
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players. Poyet who currently manages international side, Greece played for two sides in the Premier...
Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More
It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Yardbarker
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star
Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
BBC
Transfer news and Premier League news conferences
'It's important to step up in those moments' - Williamson. Having led the England women’s team to Euro 2022 victory, Lionesses captain Leah Williamson joins Woman’s Hour for a special programme today. The 25-year-old Arsenal defender told Jessica Creighton what it was like to take over the captain's...
‘Who makes these terrible decisions’ – Sky Sports in fresh scoreboard blunder after making fans angry over new changes
SKY SPORTS came under fire last night following another scoreboard blunder. Fans lashed out on social media during Friday's Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park as they hated the new scoreboard graphic. That is because it didn't include any letters, instead it only showed the...
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
‘I’m Sure Tielemans Would Be Interested in a Move to Liverpool’ - Pundit Tips Liverpool to Make a Move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans
Liverpool's midfield options are running short already at the start of the new Premier League campaign, with injuries to Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Liverpool to move for Leicester's Youri Tielemans.
BBC
Premier League at 30: How football has changed
"Football didn't start in 1992." It did not, but it did change forever. Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the Premier League replacing the Football League First Division at the top of the English football tree. Here is what has happened in those 30 years and how the Premier...
Yardbarker
Celtic legend set to face Chelsea legend in English League Cup
Celtic legend Scott Brown will face up against Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the English League Cup. The two midfield generals-turned-managers will face off with their respective clubs, Fleetwood Town and Everton on either August 23rd or August 24th at the home of the EFL League One side. The two...
How To Watch: Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
Manchester City kicked off the new Premier League season in style, courtesy of a 0-2 victory against West Ham on Sunday. As all eyes were on Erling Haaland in the build-up to his league debut, City's new star striker exceeded all expectations with a brilliant brace against the Hammers. Pep...
Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Manchester United (Premier League)
Following their opening weekend defeat to Brighton, Manchester United will look to get their first win of the Premier League season against Brentford on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men faced a 2-1 defeat last time out against the south coast opposition. The Dutch manager will be looking to improve the result and performance in London this time around.
BBC
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr
After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
SkySports
Liverpool should not panic in the transfer window after drawing at Fulham, says Jamie Carragher
After Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham in their Premier League opener, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on where Jurgen Klopp's side stand and the rest of the first weekend of the season. Saturday's draw at Fulham wasn't the Liverpool we know. Nor the...
Manchester City appoint new member of backroom staff from fellow Premier League club
Perhaps the biggest indication of the incredible plethora of youth talent at Manchester City is seeing how much demand they have generated this summer. One of the biggest examples of the aforementioned statement is Southampton’s coup of Gavin Bazunu. For a Premier League club to entrust a 20-year-old as...
'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves
Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
‘They Were Very Sloppy at the Back’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Draw to Fulham
Liverpool started the season with a draw at Craven Cottage against Fulham on Saturday, after the game, Jurgen Klopp said the team played 'exactly the opposite to how I wanted them to.' Pundit Frank McAvennie has blamed Liverpool's defence for the result.
"Scary" - Pundit claims Liverpool should be concerned about one Man City player in particular
Pundit Garth Crooks has lauded Manchester City forward Erling Haaland after his opening day brace against West Ham United, and has citied his concern for rivals Liverpool who will likely compete with the Manchester club for the Premier League title. The Norwegian signed for City from Borussia Dortmund this summer...
