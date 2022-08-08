ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
Transfer news and Premier League news conferences

'It's important to step up in those moments' - Williamson. Having led the England women’s team to Euro 2022 victory, Lionesses captain Leah Williamson joins Woman’s Hour for a special programme today. The 25-year-old Arsenal defender told Jessica Creighton what it was like to take over the captain's...
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
Premier League at 30: How football has changed

"Football didn't start in 1992." It did not, but it did change forever. Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the Premier League replacing the Football League First Division at the top of the English football tree. Here is what has happened in those 30 years and how the Premier...
Celtic legend set to face Chelsea legend in English League Cup

Celtic legend Scott Brown will face up against Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the English League Cup. The two midfield generals-turned-managers will face off with their respective clubs, Fleetwood Town and Everton on either August 23rd or August 24th at the home of the EFL League One side. The two...
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr

After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves

Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
