Berkshire Grey Inc., a specialist in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and package delivery giant FedEx Corp. announced they have expanded their strategic relationship. As part of the expansion, Berkshire Grey and FedEx have entered into an agreement for new development activities that will provide broader AI robotic automation capabilities to help improve the safety and efficiency of FedEx package handling operations globally. The two companies also expect to execute a master system purchase agreement in 2022 that will streamline and expedite the procurement process for Berkshire Grey solutions across all...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO