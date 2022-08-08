Read full article on original website
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Ironclad Prenup Revealed (Report)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding last month, and now an Us Weekly source is spilling on their prenup. Spears is worth a reported $60 million, and the insider says if the couple ever divorced, Sam would receive “$1 million, per every two years” of marriage.
Rumors Claim Britney Spears Has An Irrefutable Prenup To Protect Her $60 Million Fortune From Sam Asghari
Britney Spear allegedly wants to protect her $60 million fortune from her husband, Sam Asghari. According to Us Weekly, Spears already has an irrefutable prenuptial agreement in place. After all, she thinks it would be overwhelming to discuss things with Asghari if they end up divorcing.
Britney Spears Slams Mom Lynne Spears After Leaked Texts, Claims She Was ‘Abused’: You’re Not a ‘Perfect Parent’
Not holding back. Britney Spears slammed her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly lying about her involvement in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship after she shared their old text messages online. “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???”...
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over, So Why Is A Free Britney Lawyer Calling For New People To Be Deposed?
While Britney Spears has been living her best newlywed life while on a yacht honeymoon with Sam Asghari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal matters over her 13 year conservatorship, which finally ended in mid-November of 2021. Much of this continued legal trouble has to do with Spears’ father, Jamie, and with the two now set to head back to court in late July, a Free Britney lawyer is calling for new people to be deposed, whom she believes had a hand in Spears being placed under that conservatorship in the first place.
Kevin Federline Would 'Welcome Jamie Spears' Back Into Sons' Lives Despite Rocky Past
Kevin Federline candidly claimed that Britney Spears hasn't seen their two sons — 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden — in months by their own choice, but despite their own rocky past, he admitted he would be happy to welcome her father, Jamie Spears, back into their lives with open arms. In one of his first interviews on his ex-wife in nearly a decade, the father-of-two claimed he believes Jamie rescued his daughter with the controversial 13-year conservatorship. LYNNE SPEARS CLAPS BACK AT BRITNEY SPEARS' ACCUSATIONS AFTER SINGER SHARES TEXT MESSAGE EXCHANGE FROM 2019 FACILITY"I saw this man that really...
Britney Spears' Legal Team Says Jamie Spears Has 'Sunk To A New Low' With Latest Filing
The court battles between Britney Spears and her father continue.
Irv Gotti says Ashanti ‘ran like a cockroach’ when he was arrested
Recent headlines have suggested that hip-hop icon Irv Gotti never got over his breakup with his protégée Ashanti. We can assure readers they are incorrect. “F - - k no,” he told Page Six. In fact, forget never getting over her — he’s never forgiven her. Gotti told us that he felt betrayed by the singer because when he was wrongly accused of using his nascent label, Murder Inc. Records, to launder money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team, Ashanti hightailed it. Convicted crack dealer McGriff began working on a movie project with Gotti after McGriff’s release from prison, which drew the...
People
Kevin Federline Says He's Supportive of Jamie Spears, Thinks He 'Saved' Daughter Britney's Life
Kevin Federline is expressing his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the father of his ex-wife Britney Spears. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Federline, 44, said that he believes the conservatorship that Britney was put under by her father Jamie Spears "saved" her. However, he admitted it was hard to watch the drama surrounding the years-long legal arrangement that ended in November 2021.
Donald Glover Attends Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party Rocking A Leotard, Twitter Reacts To His Fit
Donald Glover's Club Renaissance leotard was something to behold.
PETA Urges Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to Donate $100,000 Birkin Bag to Museum of Atrocities Against Animals
Click here to read the full article. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is speaking out against Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — or, more specifically, her handbag. While in London with Bezos last week, Sanchez was spotted leaving the Ham Yard Hotel while carrying an Hermés Birkin bag — one of the most coveted luxury handbag styles in the world. However, this wasn’t the standard leather satchel, which often retails starting at $8,500. Sanchez’s version was crafted from crocodile skin, dyed in a bright pink hue. According to retailers, including Farfetch, a pre-owned iteration of Sanchez’s specific style likely...
The Hollywood Gossip
Nathan Griffith: I'm Homeless Because of My Psycho Wife! I Need a Place to Stay!
Nathan Griffith is best known as the former fiancé of Jenelle Evans. Obviously, Nate dodged a bullet by not getting married to Jenelle, but his life hasn’t been very easy in the years since they parted ways. Back in May, Griffith got married to a woman named Mayra...
‘LHH: Atlanta’s Rasheeda & Kirk Admit Ray J & Princess Love Still ‘Really Love Each Other’
Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have been through their fair share of relationship struggles, and now they’re trying to help out their friends. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to the couple ahead of the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. They revealed that they’ve had talks with Princess Love and Ray J, who are currently in the midst of a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.
After Kylie Jenner Was Slammed For Private Jet Usage, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Flew Commercial Like The Rest Of Us
Kylie Jenner has been hearing it about all the short private jet flights she has taken, but her sister is apparently content to fly commercial.
AOL Corp
Britney Spears slams mom Lynne over conservatorship: 'You abused me'
Britney Spears's mother attempted to correct the pop star's version of events — and it didn't go well. Lynne Spears has largely kept silent amid accusations around Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. While Britney blasted her and the rest of the Spears family —claiming they perpetuated and profited off the legal arrangement helmed by the star's dad, Jamie — Lynne hasn't said much in response. But she did on Monday — posting to Instagram an old text thread to dispute Britney's account — sparking a bigger back and forth between daughter and mother.
Marie Claire
Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding
Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
