Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson holds hands with a woman amid news of his fourth child
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child is due any day now, and while Koko has asked for privacy so she could focus on her family, the serial cheater has been partying all around Europe and the UK. There have been photos and videos of Tristan enjoying...
Fans of Kim Kardashian think she might be shading Khloé and Tristan Thompson in a recent post
Kim Kardashian took to social media to share cryptic messages about “red flags” and “regrets” after it was announced that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second baby with Tristan Thompson. The 41-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman posted a Dr. Seuss quote on her Instagram Story, which read,...
Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together
Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
realitytitbit.com
Teresa Giudice’s diamond eight-carat ring speaks heights for hubby Luis’ riches
It’s getting close to a year since Luis Rueles popped the question to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and he did so with a whopping engagement ring. Luis proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last October and fans still can’t get over the huge engagement ring.
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True
Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
Newly Single Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Famous Curves In Sultry Black Dress After Welcoming Baby. No 2
One hot mama! Khloé Kardashian is looking good and likely feeling even better after the recent expansion of her brood.The Kardashians star, 38, was seen stunning in a tight-hugging black dress that showed off her hourglass curves while grabbing dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 8, only three days after news broke that she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child.With her hair up in a tight high bun and her front pieces perfectly framing her face, Kardashian strutted through California, showing off the ultimate Revenge Body following her rumored split from her mystery private...
Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir
The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
Samuel Affleck Debuts Fresh New Haircut During Father-Son Outing With Ben
Doting dad Ben Affleck spent some quality time with his only son, taking the 10-year-old along with him as he filled his car up with gas.The A-lister's son, Samuel, showed off his fresh new cut as the two made their way around the gas station. Matching his dad in a casual outfit, Samuel rocked much shorter hair than the long locks he has been seen with in recent years, as seen in photos.Affleck flashed his marriage band as he kept his kiddo, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, close with one arm wrapped around Samuel's shoulder as they walked...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance fans guess who is pregnant after Tell All 2022 revelation
The 90 Day Fiance: Tell All 2022 has dropped some surprise news – three ladies are pregnant. We already know Emily is expecting as cameras follow her journey but, the question is, exactly who else is carrying?. Excitement surrounds the show after couples went through trials and tribulations on...
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Son Via Surrogate
Reality star Khloé Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child—a boy via surrogate, according to People. The couple is reportedly no longer together, but had committed to having a second child. They are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True. A report from People notes that the pair have not decided […]
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True is ‘so curious’ about ‘beautiful’ baby brother
Khloe Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter True is “so curious” about her baby brother, who was introduced to the world last week.The 38-year-old reality star and former boyfriend Tristan Thompson announced the birth of their son via surrogate on Friday, who was described in a statement announcing the pregnancy in June as a “beautiful blessing.”Now Faye Resnik, best friend to Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, has gushed over her first meeting with the newest member of the Kardashian clan.“I had a sleepover with Kris last night and saw the baby, and he’s just the most beautiful baby boy, and the nurse who...
Keep Up With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest Family Getaway
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Pics of Courthouse Wedding. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are full embracing lake life. The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, traded in the beaches of Montecito for a family trip to the lake, sharing photos from their most recent getaway. And it...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals
The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
