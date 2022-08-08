Read full article on original website
ktoe.com
City of North Mankato Encourages Water Conservation Measures
North Mankato, Minn. The City of North Mankato is encouraging water conservation measures, following a letter received by the DNR notifying water suppliers and utilities the state is in the drought watch phase. Based upon the request from the DNR to complete water reduction strategies, the City requests residents put...
ktoe.com
Apply to Join the Public Safety Advisory Committee
City of Mankato says consider applying to the Public Safety Advisory Committee to get involved in local government. Individuals interested in joining this Mankato Committee are encouraged to apply online by Tuesday, August 23; however, applications are accepted anytime. Members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee are proactively involved in...
ktoe.com
Tourtellotte Pool and Summer Bus Routes Seasons to End Soon
Tourtellotte Pool and the summer bus routes are scheduled to end their 2022 season in mid-August. The summer bus routes were created to help connect the community to recreation locations in Mankato and North Mankato. Learn more about these routes on the Mankato CityStream podcast.
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
ktoe.com
Massad, Leonard Advance in Mankato Mayor’s Race
Najwa Massad and Toby Leonard advance to square off for Mankato mayor. Massad had nearly 77 percent of the vote.
ktoe.com
Homestead Road in Mankato to Temporarily Close
The City of Mankato says a portion of Homestead Road between Monks Avenue and Heron Drive will be closed today to repair a storm mainline. It is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. Related Posts.
ktoe.com
Update: Walz Announces 2023 Fishing Opener to Be In Mankato/Madison Lake
Governor Tim Walz announced that Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on May 12-13 of 2023. This is just the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season.
ktoe.com
Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota Holds Annual Mankato Walk
On Saturday, August 11th the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota will host their annual Mankato walk to raise awareness and funding for epilepsy. The annual walks take place in 8 cities across Minnesota, bringing hundreds of supporters to the events. The walks will feature local epilepsy ambassadors sharing their story, as well as Glen Lloyd, CEO of Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
ktoe.com
ICYMI: Splash Pad Opens At Fallenstein Park
Over the weekend the Splash Pad opened at Fallenstein Park in North Mankato. It is free and open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
KEYC
Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization...
kymnradio.net
Community mourns 14-year-old girl; Operation Backpack returns for thirtieth year; Dedication of new public statue set for next week
The Northfield Community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Melanie Valencia, who passed away on Thursday as a result of injuries suffered when a car collided with the bicycle she was riding. At approximately 5:51pm on Tuesday, Northfeld police were dispatched to a report of a person Injury crash involving...
KEYC
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County races; Strom, Shea advance in race for Sheriff
(ABC 6 News) - Several important races were on the ballot in Freeborn County on Tuesday, however the big race was for Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom and Ryan Shea will be moving on to the general election in November for Freeborn County Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom - 37% (2,435) Ryan...
ktoe.com
8/8/22 Mankato Area Foundation-Maureen Gustafson and Shannon Gullickson
Lisa chats with Maureen and Shannon about Mankato Area Foundations partnership with Kiwanis Camp Patterson.
ktoe.com
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
ktoe.com
Chadderdon, Lange Advance in Nicollet Co. Sheriff Race
Dave Lange and Marc Chadderdon are advancing in the race for Nicollet County Sheriff. Lange had 56 percent of the vote, Chadderdon 24 and Chad Honetschlager had about 20 percent. Related Posts.
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
KEYC
Jeff Ettinger reflects on campaign for Congress
Tuesday’s special primary election is the first under the new districting rules, meaning some voters have some new polling places. Tuesday’s Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing. Updated: 11 hours...
KEYC
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
