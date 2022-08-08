ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

ktoe.com

City of North Mankato Encourages Water Conservation Measures

North Mankato, Minn. The City of North Mankato is encouraging water conservation measures, following a letter received by the DNR notifying water suppliers and utilities the state is in the drought watch phase. Based upon the request from the DNR to complete water reduction strategies, the City requests residents put...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Apply to Join the Public Safety Advisory Committee

City of Mankato says consider applying to the Public Safety Advisory Committee to get involved in local government. Individuals interested in joining this Mankato Committee are encouraged to apply online by Tuesday, August 23; however, applications are accepted anytime. Members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee are proactively involved in...
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Tourtellotte Pool and Summer Bus Routes Seasons to End Soon

Tourtellotte Pool and the summer bus routes are scheduled to end their 2022 season in mid-August. The summer bus routes were created to help connect the community to recreation locations in Mankato and North Mankato. Learn more about these routes on the Mankato CityStream podcast.
MANKATO, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
Mankato, MN
Government
ktoe.com

Homestead Road in Mankato to Temporarily Close

The City of Mankato says a portion of Homestead Road between Monks Avenue and Heron Drive will be closed today to repair a storm mainline. It is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. Related Posts.
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Update: Walz Announces 2023 Fishing Opener to Be In Mankato/Madison Lake

Governor Tim Walz announced that Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on May 12-13 of 2023. This is just the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season.
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota Holds Annual Mankato Walk

On Saturday, August 11th the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota will host their annual Mankato walk to raise awareness and funding for epilepsy. The annual walks take place in 8 cities across Minnesota, bringing hundreds of supporters to the events. The walks will feature local epilepsy ambassadors sharing their story, as well as Glen Lloyd, CEO of Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from...
MANKATO, MN
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ktoe.com

Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash

A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
MANKATO, MN
hot967.fm

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
KEYC

Jeff Ettinger reflects on campaign for Congress

Tuesday’s special primary election is the first under the new districting rules, meaning some voters have some new polling places. Tuesday’s Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing. Updated: 11 hours...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...

