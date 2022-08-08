Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Street Fighter 6 trailer reveals new character Kimberly and the return of Juri
The game's roster continues to grow ahead of its release next year
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
Digital Trends
The DioField Chronicle makes real-time strategy feel like a JRPG
Japan isn’t exactly known for real time strategy games. That’s why I was surprised to discover that The DioField Chronicle was a real-time strategy game, and not a turn-based tactics one like the Fire Emblem series. In terms of gameplay, this already sets The DioField Chronicle apart from other similar titles in the genre as Japanese strategy games lean heavily toward turn-based and grid-based tactics.
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
August's free PS Plus games are basically designed to get you into Yakuza
The first three Yakuza games (chronologically), plus Dead by Daylight, headline this month's PS Plus Extra and Premium freebies
Microsoft is bringing Minecraft Legends, Lies of P, and a whole bunch more to Gamescom
The Xbox lineup for Gamescom—Microsoft's first in-person appearance since 2019—has been announced. Microsoft has announced its plans for the upcoming Gamescom 2022 (opens in new tab) show taking place later this month in Cologne, Germany. This year's event will be Microsoft's first in-person showing at Gamescom since 2019, but for the benefit of those who can't attend (which, let's be honest, is most of us) it will also offer a livestreamed presentation (opens in new tab) that will include interviews and gameplay from multiple studios and games.
The first big Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update has four monsters and a huge endgame change
Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos join Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse
PC Magazine
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (for PC) Review
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered ($59.99) has migrated from Sony’s PlayStation 5 to the PC, giving comic book fans the best iteration of this impressive superhero action game to date. Like the PS5 remaster, this PC game features improved lighting, lightning-quick loading, enhanced frame rates, ray-traced reflections, and other graphical improvements that make the characters and cityscape pop.
Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters
Street Fighter 6 will be coming out with a roster consisting of both new and returning characters. Here’s the complete Street Fighter 6 Roster. Street Fighter 6 Roster: All Confirmed Characters While what’s presumed to be the complete list of characters joining the fight in the game has already been leaked and revealed, here are […] The post Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sega Genesis Blast Processing Explained
The Sega Genesis was a powerful console in its day. It was the first one capable of going toe-to-toe with the seemingly unstoppable juggernaut that was Nintendo. Bear in mind, this was back in the days before PlayStation and Xbox, when Nintendo was such a predominant force in the world that people had developed a tendency of referring to every gaming console as a "Nintendo," in the same way that people call all facial tissues Kleenex. Sega sought to distinguish the Genesis from the SNES through a series of aggressive advertising campaigns that emphasized three major points: the titles on the Genesis had more mature themes, the console was cheaper, and it was faster.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
Pokemon Insurgence Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Insurgence in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This Pokémon Insurgence Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Torren region with their Delta Pokémon.
IGN
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free Title Update 1 Trailer
Monster Hunter: Sunbreak's first free title update arrives this week. Take on new monsters, increase your quest level, and proceed with your investigations into the Anomaly when the update launches on August 10. Additional paid DLC is also on the way. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now on PC...
NME
No More Robots has “half a dozen” games coming to Game Pass in the next 12 months
No More Robots’ company director Mike Rose has confirmed the studio has “half a dozen” games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next twelve months. Earlier today (August 10) Rose took to Twitter to thank Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer for “chatting” with a bunch of people from No More Robots.
Polygon
Spider-Man Remastered PC review: All sparkle, no substance
Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) already got a remaster for PlayStation 5 back in 2020, and now it’s been remastered for Windows PC as well, with spinoff game Miles Morales to be released on PC later this year. And despite its glossy sheen on two new platforms since its release, it hasn’t aged well. In fact, its celebration of both the police and surveillance states is downright cringeworthy today. Newcomers might expect some twist ending in which Spidey discovers and unravels systemic corruption. But Spider-Man is still just as surface-level as the new coat of paint that this remaster offers up: There are criminals and there are civilians, heroes and supervillains, and nothing in between.
DC Origin Series ‘Pennyworth’ Gets New Title For Season 3, Teaser Trailer, Fall Premiere On HBO Max
Click here to read the full article. Pennyworth wants to make sure everyone knows what it’s really about. In a not-so-subtle move, HBO Max announced the series will now be titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler for its upcoming third season on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform. The show aired its first two seasons on Epix before it was announced last year that it would move to sibling streamer HBO Max for its third season. The streamer also unveiled a first-look teaser trailer for Season 3 (you can watch it above), along with an October release, a specific date TBA. Jack...
Disney+ Ad-Supported Tier Will Cost the Same as Current Ad-Free Version at December 8 Launch
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: The ad-supported version of Disney+ will cost $7.99 a month when it launches in the U.S. on December 8 — the same price of the streaming service currently. Disney+ without ads will cost more, $10.99 a month, Disney announced Wednesday. When the new tier launches, it will mark the first time that Disney will introduce commercials on its flagship streaming service, which has amassed 152.1 million subscribers worldwide since it launched in November 2019, new numbers reported by Disney in Wednesday’s Q3 earnings report. The service is one of three pillars of the...
Disney+ Gains Whopping 14.4 Million Subscribers in Third Quarter
Disney+ is continuing its trend upward. Prior to today’s third quarter earnings call, the company revealed the streamer had gained 14.4 million subscribers, bringing the total number of subscribers up to about 152 million. The company, which also spans Hulu and ESPN+, reported a total streaming reach of 221 million, up more than 15 million from their second quarter announcement of 205.9 million subscribers. Hulu had an 8% increase in subscribers since last year, putting it at 46.2 million, while ESPN+ was up 53% at 23 million paid subscribers. With Disney aiming to garner 230 to 260 million subscribers on Disney+ by 2024, the new...
