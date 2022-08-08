Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
959theriver.com
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
capitolwolf.com
Butter sculpture “gobsmacks” guv
You can color Gov. JB Pritzker “gobsmacked,” and when was the last time you heard a governor use that word?. He reacted to Wednesday’s unveiling of the 101st edition of the butter cow, an Illinois State Fair staple. Sculptor Sarah Pratt of Iowa has finished her sixth creation for the fair, which begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.
capitolwolf.com
FOP for GOP
The Republicans for governor and attorney general in Illinois picked up some police union endorsements Monday. The Chicago and state Fraternal Order of Police are backing Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor. “If you think crime in Illinois is bad now,” said Bailey, “what in the world is it going to look like in 2023, when (Gov. JB) Pritzker’s no-cash-bail law opens up the prison doors, and he throws away the keys?
seiu73.org
Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect
In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
Applications to permanently receive mail-in ballots now available for Illinois voters
Voting by mail isn’t new, of course, but Wednesday marked the first day Illinois residents could choose to receive mail-in ballots permanently. As of today, any Illinois voter can request to vote by mail in all subsequent elections in their county.
wmay.com
Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race
The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In
With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
bestcolleges.com
What Are the Best Illinois Cities to Work In?
A cultural and economic center, Chicago is a great place for young professionals. College towns, like Peoria, aren't big, but they also have cultural and career options. Glenview and Evanston have their own personalities — and easy access to downtown Chicago. Cities in Illinois come in various forms, each...
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara decides to not run for mayor
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara had suggested months ago he might run against Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Now, he says he will not run for mayor, but will run again for re-election as head of the city’s police union.
oakpark.com
An open, urgent letter to the village
On Aug. 1, 2022, Oak Park residents submitted a letter to the Oak Park Village Board of Trustees demanding action in response to the crime and traffic issues coming from the BP gas station on the corner of Taylor and Chicago avenues. The letter has been signed by 65 neighbors. The station was the site of the murder of Jailyn Logan Bledsoe in June. Neighbors had been working with the village for months to address this station.
hpherald.com
Sophia King forms fundraising committee for mayoral campaign
Ald. Sophia King (4th) has formed a fundraising committee for a possible mayoral campaign. The alderwoman, first elected to City Council in 2017 and the incumbent chair of its Progressive Reform Caucus, has reportedly been considering a run for months but has not declared her candidacy. King did not respond...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
WGNtv.com
Illinois Dems’ action on assault weapons doesn’t match rhetoric
CHICAGO — In the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park last month, Democrats have renewed their calls for a national ban on assault weapons. But WGN Investigates has found that some politicians’ words do not always match their actions. From the first hours after seven lives...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
wjol.com
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
